Welcome to Sidney

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

City of Sidney employees Rodd Elliott, left, and Jeremy Dirt, both of Sidney, install a newly refurbished “Welcome to the City of Sidney” sign. They reinstalled the sign, which is located next to Roadside Park, on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Retired city of Sidney employee Jim Daniels volunteered his time to repaint the old sign.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

