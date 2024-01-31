125 Years

January 31, 1899

The meeting at the M.E. church last evening for the purpose of discussing the organization of a Young Men’s Christian Association was largely attended. With an estimated 300 required, the committee reported 250 names on the list as of last night.

——-

Thomas Wood, an employee of Donaldson and Bryant broom factory, was found wandering about almost frozen near the Ohio avenue and North street corner yesterday afternoon by Policeman Cartwright. The officer took him to the city lockup built a big fire and kept him there about an hour until he was warm again. Wood had apparently been drinking and could not find his boarding house.

100 Years

January 31, 1924

County Surveyor Oscar Schilling has issued a warning relative to the maximum load that may be hauled on the improved roads of Shelby county. He noted that the maximum has been reduced during the period when the subgrade is wet. Loads may not exceed 300 pounds per inch of tire on all wheels, including weight of vehicle.

75 Years

January 31, 1949

Rev. Anthony Moeller, pastor of St. Michael’s church at Fort Loramie, has been accorded an honor by Pope Pius XII in his elevation to the title of domestic prelate. One of two priests in the Cincinnati archdiocese to be so honored, Monsignor Moeller has been pastor of the Fort Loramie parish for 38 years and has served as a priest for 52 years.

——-

Minnie Boy Scouts are looking forward to the opening of their new headquarters building. Located on the northside of East Fourth street, work on the building was started last May and most of the work on the structure has been done by Boy Scout boosters of the community free of charge.

50 Years

January 31, 1974

With completion of renovations, the Shelby County Group Home house Sunday, director Steven Morris has announced. Morris said he hopes to start receiving juveniles by the middle of February.

——-

“We’re either going to have to plan our future or get lost in some- one else’s,” declared Fourth Ward Sidney City Councilman Gerald Murphy” Sidney has all the ingredients and geographic location to become the most viable city in the state of Ohio.”

——-

In a National Labor Relations Board supervised election Wednesday, workers at Ross Aluminum Foundries, Sidney, turned down a request filed by the United Auto Workers for certification as bargaining agent

25 years

January 31, 1999

In an effort to curb underage drinking, Shelby County Sheriff Mark Schemmel said his department recently purchased portable intoxilizers and will step up enforcement. of drinking laws.”The sheriff’s office is well aware that underage drinking statistics have risen sharply and in an effort to curb underage drinking we have stepped up our enforcement,” Schemmel said. He noted the department has established a Party Safety Line (498- 7412) for citizens to anonymously report underage drinking. “The public’s role in curbing underage drinking is very important,” he said. “We have to be notified before we can take action.” Schemmel said his department will investigate all complaints received, but there are times when more pressing calls, such as traffic accidents.

——-

Sidney City Council Monday night will delve into the issue of whether to bill citizens for rescue calls. The workshop meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers, located on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 201 W. Poplar St. When City Council adopted the 1999 budget, which included three new firefighter/paramedic positions, Vice Mayor Merrill Asher asked about the city recovering some of the cost of providing rescue service. A summary prepared by Fire Chief Stan Crosley indicates that $341,000 could be generated if the city collected in 70 percent of cases.However, there are some hidden costs and administrative processes connected with Medicare/Medicaid.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.