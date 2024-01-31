Photos: Russia earns 7th win in 8 games

Russia’s Addison Shappie drives against Anna’s Makenzie Mumaw during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Anna. The Raiders won 54-47 to capture their fifth consecutive win and seventh win in eight games. Shappie led the Raiders with 15 points, while Claudia Hoehne and Roni Poling each scored 14. Celeste Borchers added eight. Russia led 23-13 at halftime and 37-24 at the end of the third. Brenna Cobb scored 18 of her 24 points in the fourth to try and help Anna rally, but the gap was too large. Russia, which is contention with Anna for second place in SCAL standings, is scheduled to host Botkins on Saturday.
Anna’s Brenna Cobb, left, and Russia’s Jaela Shappie reach for a loose ball at Anna on Tuesday.
Anna’s Ava Reed drives against Russia’s Callie Goubeaux at Anna on Tuesday.
Anna’s Brenna Cobb drives against Russia’s Hazel Francis at Anna on Tuesday.
Anna’s Addison Bales looks to pass while covered by Russia’s Roni Poling at Anna on Tuesday.
Anna’s Makenzie Mumaw looks to get past Russia’s Faith York at Anna on Tuesday.
The ball breaks loose from, left to right, Anna’s Addilynn Irick, Zandria Platfoot and Russia’s Faith York at Anna on Tuesday.
