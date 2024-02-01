Photos: Sidney boys, girls bowling beats Piqua

Sidney senior Keaton Fisher warms up at Bel-Mar Lanes before competing against Piqua on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets won 2,354-2,263 to improve to 15-2 overall and 14-1 in Miami Valley League play. The squad has a one-match lead in overall standings with three left to play. Fisher had a 388 series; he ranks third among MVL bowlers with a 202.1 average. Kade Wilson had a 407 series.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sidney junior Libby Hurley warms up at Bel-Mar Lanes before competing against Piqua on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets won 1,726-1,655 to improve to 11-6 overall and 11-4 in Miami Valley League play. The squad is first in MVL Valley Division standings and third in overall standings. Hurley had a 430 series. She ranks fifth among MVL bowlers with a 188.9 average.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
