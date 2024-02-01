Crashes

George Kinnison, 71, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 31 at 8:46 p.m.

Kinnison was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he rear-ended James Harbottle, 46, of Grass Lake, Michigan, who was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of state Route 47 and Folkerth Avenue.

• Andrew Brian Adams, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 30 at 9:02 p.m.

Adams was traveling westbound on Lester Avenue when he lost control, hitting the curb and driving off the left side of the road. The vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:36 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-6:10 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the Sidney area.

-5:49 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-4:45 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-3:57 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

-3:06 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North West Avenue.

-2:17 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

-2:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of South Highland Avenue.

-11:05 a.m.: crime in progress. Bruce A. Schneider, 62, was arrested for burglary.

-10:53 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 600 block of East Court Street.

-10:48 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-7:42 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue.

-2:24 a.m.: summons. Sheldon Parker, 70, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

TUESDAY

-9:03 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Lester Avenue and Howard Street.

-8:28 p.m.: summons. Kati Ann Epley, 34, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for failure to pay city taxes.

-7:56 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-6:38 p.m.: summons. Chelsea Marie Ann Boardwine, 34, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:06 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of Kossuth Street.

-4:33 p.m.: summons. Mary A. Peltier, 36, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:19 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Cherokee Drive.

-3:35 p.m.: summons. Jayme J. Jackson, 56, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:20 p.m.: summons. Kylie Jo Wildermuth, 32, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of East Parkwood Street.

-2:31 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 800 block of Taylor Drive.

-11:47 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:32 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-9:54 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-10:39 a.m. to 10:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-6:24 a.m. to 6:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

JAN. 28

-10 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-4:15 a.m. to 7:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

JAN. 27

-12:08 a.m. to 11:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 18 calls.

-1:04 to 10:11 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

JAN. 26

-4:21 a.m. to 10:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-9:58 a.m. to 9:42 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to four calls.

JAN. 25

-11:29 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-8:30 a.m. to 4:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-10:51 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell