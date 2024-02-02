11 UNOH students head to Las Vegas to volunteer at Super Bowl LVIII

LIMA — Eleven University of Northwestern Ohio Sport Marketing and Management students, accompanied by two professors, are set to showcase their skills on a national stage at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The internship, hosted by the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, will see the students actively participating in events leading up to the big game on Feb.11, 2024.

The students’ primary assignment involves volunteering at the Super Bowl Experience, an interactive pro football theme park located at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. The Super Bowl Experience features interactive games, youth football clinics, merchandise shops, autograph sessions with NFL players, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi trophy, and unique fan experiences such as the 40-yard dash and vertical jump games where fans compete against NFL players on an LED screen. As ambassadors for the event, the students will play a crucial role in assisting visitors, answering questions, and ensuring a friendly and enjoyable atmosphere for the expected 1 million visitors.

Working closely with the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, the centralized planning group for Super Bowl LVIII, the students will gain hands-on experience in planning, organizing, and supporting activities that enhance the overall Super Bowl experience for the city, state, and region.

In addition to their roles at the Super Bowl Experience, the students will collaborate with On Location Services to contribute to hospitality events outside the Allegiant Stadium on game day. Professors Julia Etzkorn and Phil Gunder hope this experience will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the meticulous planning and execution required to transform the Super Bowl into an unforgettable fan experience.

“I want them to see what goes into executing a huge event like this, to be able to experience it first-hand and gain experience on a large-scale setting like the Super Bowl. The best part is that they will be able to make connections here that could help them obtain jobs within the sports industry when they graduate,” said Etzkorn. “This year’s group of students are more excited than ever to experience the Super Bowl in person.”

Students will depart on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, and return on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Students attending the internship experience are: Anna Ankney – Ney, Ohio; Anika Burke – Chadron, Nebraska; Tess Denning – Dalton, Ohio; Derek Fisher – St. Marys, Ohio; Carlie Hanes – Antwerp, Ohio; Corrin Howard – Marion, Ohio; Zoe Johnson – Sugarcreek, Ohio; Dani Keighley – Chesterfield, Michigan; Will Roberson – Lima, Ohio; Logan Rolfes – Englewood, Ohio; Logan Schimmoeller – Fort Jennings, Ohio