Area Agency on Aging to host free workshops

DAYTON — Are you ready to live your healthiest life while managing your chronic condition(s)? Would you like to learn skills and new habits to help better control your symptoms? Are you wanting to get back to doing what matters most to you? If this sounds like you, the free healthy living workshops are for you!

Join in on one of the following upcoming workshops that are located throughout the region either by phone or in person. All workshop attendees receive workshop materials for free and will gain skills and coping strategies to better manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more.

• Healthy Living with Chronic Pain, phone workshop, Wednesdays, Feb. 14 to March 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. Call Tracey at 937-521-3010 to register.

• Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions, phone workshop, Thursdays, Feb. 15 to March 21 from 3 to 4 p.m. Call Patty at 937-528-6850 ext. 2004 to register.

• Healthy Living with Diabetes, hosted in person at United Senior Services, New Carlisle Campus, Fridays, Feb. 16 to March 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Bonita at 937-845-2080 to register.

• Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions, hosted in person at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Mondays, Feb. 26 to April 1 from 12 to 2 p.m. A light lunch is provided and this workshop qualifies for the Wilson Health Live Healthy/Get Active program. Call the Senior Center at 937-492-5266 to register.

Check the Area Agency on Aging website as more wellness programs are scheduled throughout the year at www.info4seniors.org.