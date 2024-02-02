Health Department schedules clean up day

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has scheduled two clean-up day sites for Saturday, April 13. The community effort is being organized by the Health Department in partnership with township officials. Solid waste containers will be made available by funds from the Health Department, Shelby County Township Trustees and the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District.

Kent Topp, REHS, director of Environmental Health for the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, said solid waste trucks and containers will be located in Dinsmore Township at the Inn Between Restaurant and in Loramie Township at the Houston Community Center.

Shelby County residents may bring household garbage and solid waste items for disposal such as large item trash and junk. However, items such as tires, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, batteries, yard waste, burn barrel ashes and liquid items such as herbicides and pesticides will not be allowed during the clean-up day. Scrap metal will be collected for recycling. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Go to shelbycountyhealthdept.org for more details and the flyer.

For more information, contact Kent Topp, 937-498-7249; Dinsmore Township Trustees: Doug Schmerge, 937-638-3600, Joshua Meyer, 937-538-1075, and Michael Stewart, 937-538-1305; and Loramie Township Trustees: Dale Goubeaux, 937-726-6094, Chad Delaet, 937-638-1764, and Scott Phlipot, 937-726-1442.