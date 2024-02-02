Edison State partners with McDonald’s tuition assistance program

PIQUA — Edison State Community College has partnered with Scott Family McDonald’s in the Archways to Opportunities tuition assistance program, which allows McDonald’s employees to work part-time while pursuing their educational and career goals.

Launched in 2015, the Archways to Opportunities program was created to provide employees at company-owned and independently franchised restaurants with a comprehensive education strategy and multiple programs to help individuals grow and develop. The program can be used by employees earning a high school diploma, associate’s degree, or bachelor’s degree, or by those completing ESL classes. Advising services are available to help individuals explore options to achieve their goals.

“I was a recipient of the Archways program for my undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It helped me get my job as an adjunct instructor at Edison State,” said Cindy Frantz, recruitment and community relations at Scott Family McDonald’s. “Being a student at Edison State helped me understand that education is important and will help you achieve your goals in life.”

Employees at Scott Family McDonald’s are eligible for up to $2,500 annually in tuition assistance through the Archways to Opportunities program after 90 days of employment with a minimum of 15 work hours a week; managers are eligible for up to $3,000 annually with a minimum of 30 work hours per week.

“Both Scott Family McDonald’s and Edison State have helped me get where I am today,” Frantz added. “Now I’m able to give back in both places by helping employees with Archways and helping students meet their educational goals.”

Founded in 1972 by Ben Scott, Sr., the Scott family now owns 15 McDonald’s locations in Ohio, along with another 10 restaurants in Kentucky.

Visit www.archwaystoopportunity.com to learn more about the Archways to Opportunities program.