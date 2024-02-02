Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Katheryn A. Harrod, 25, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Jamal Jannat Whiteside, 23, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, and turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Angela M. Smith, 43, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Misty L. Shields, 44, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew D. Swartz, 30, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian S. Endicott, 48, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dennis D. Copeland, 39, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Latasha Louise Otley, 32, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Cory Rae Palmer, 44, of West Milton, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $211 fine.

Mathew A. Smith, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Erich B. Labour, 45, of West Leyden, New York, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared Scott Gaier, 33, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Westly J. McVety, 29, of Minster, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.

Brianna Marquis Patman, 35, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher James Steinmetz, 38, of Tiffin, was charged with operate unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Randell Howard, 47, of Lima, was charged with driving under restrictions and contempt, $163 fine.

Chase Alan Nelson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Brad A. Rickey, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Angela Renee Schmidt, 49, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, and assured clear distance – dismissed, $111 fine.

Sir Michael Gallegos, 30, of Richmond, Indiana, was charged with speeding and failure to file registration, $286 fine.

Keisha M. Jett, 37, of Toldeo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jorden L. Emery, 21, of La Follette, Tennessee, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Carlos Marcus Agens, 25, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Teresa Lynn Meiring, 56, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Bruce William Weltch, 31, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions – dismissed, and speeding – dismissed, $105 fine.

Brock Alan Lange, 31, of New Bremen, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, $130 fine.

Terrill Demetrious Garrett, 33, of Dayton, was charged with failure to reinstate license, speeding and contempt, $155 fine.

Lance T. Brandyberry, 33, of Degraff, was charged with stopping after accident info, failure to reinstate license, and starting and backing vehicles, $113 fine.

Margaret S. Middlestetter, 56, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Ashley A. Osysko, 38, of Jackson Center, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Qwadir Ali X. Petaway, 36, of Kettering, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Vivial D. Griffin, 60, of Tampa, Florida, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Barbara Jean Poppe, 77, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Christian Richards, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Micheal J. Washenko, 73, of Mount Clemens, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Alisha Kathryn Wood, 34, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amy Francis, 57, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Scott Paul Arcuragi, 34, of Brighton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mahmoud El-baz, 29, of Mississauga, Ontario, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Deana Michelle Taylor, 53, of Greer, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shannon D. Keener, 50, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Jennifer Nicole Seas, 23, 50, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Colby L. Kimbler, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions – child support/FTA and contempt, $161 fine.

Bishop Nevar Arnold, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jacquelin R. Kinnison, 72, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Tyler Thomas Davis, 29, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jaidon Alan Hiestand, 19, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

George E. Younker, III, 43, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Debra K. Gardner, 65, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Chad M. Weller, Sr., 49, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone