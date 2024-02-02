SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Katheryn A. Harrod, 25, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Jamal Jannat Whiteside, 23, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, and turn and stop signals, $130 fine.
Angela M. Smith, 43, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Misty L. Shields, 44, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Andrew D. Swartz, 30, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brian S. Endicott, 48, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dennis D. Copeland, 39, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.
Latasha Louise Otley, 32, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.
Cory Rae Palmer, 44, of West Milton, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $211 fine.
Mathew A. Smith, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Erich B. Labour, 45, of West Leyden, New York, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jared Scott Gaier, 33, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Westly J. McVety, 29, of Minster, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.
Brianna Marquis Patman, 35, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Christopher James Steinmetz, 38, of Tiffin, was charged with operate unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Randell Howard, 47, of Lima, was charged with driving under restrictions and contempt, $163 fine.
Chase Alan Nelson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Brad A. Rickey, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Angela Renee Schmidt, 49, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, and assured clear distance – dismissed, $111 fine.
Sir Michael Gallegos, 30, of Richmond, Indiana, was charged with speeding and failure to file registration, $286 fine.
Keisha M. Jett, 37, of Toldeo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jorden L. Emery, 21, of La Follette, Tennessee, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Carlos Marcus Agens, 25, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Teresa Lynn Meiring, 56, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.
Bruce William Weltch, 31, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions – dismissed, and speeding – dismissed, $105 fine.
Brock Alan Lange, 31, of New Bremen, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, $130 fine.
Terrill Demetrious Garrett, 33, of Dayton, was charged with failure to reinstate license, speeding and contempt, $155 fine.
Lance T. Brandyberry, 33, of Degraff, was charged with stopping after accident info, failure to reinstate license, and starting and backing vehicles, $113 fine.
Margaret S. Middlestetter, 56, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Ashley A. Osysko, 38, of Jackson Center, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Qwadir Ali X. Petaway, 36, of Kettering, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Vivial D. Griffin, 60, of Tampa, Florida, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Barbara Jean Poppe, 77, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Justin Christian Richards, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Micheal J. Washenko, 73, of Mount Clemens, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Alisha Kathryn Wood, 34, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Amy Francis, 57, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Scott Paul Arcuragi, 34, of Brighton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mahmoud El-baz, 29, of Mississauga, Ontario, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Deana Michelle Taylor, 53, of Greer, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Shannon D. Keener, 50, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $130 fine.
Jennifer Nicole Seas, 23, 50, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Colby L. Kimbler, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions – child support/FTA and contempt, $161 fine.
Bishop Nevar Arnold, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Jacquelin R. Kinnison, 72, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Tyler Thomas Davis, 29, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Jaidon Alan Hiestand, 19, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
George E. Younker, III, 43, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Debra K. Gardner, 65, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Chad M. Weller, Sr., 49, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
