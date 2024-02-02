Out of the past

125 Years

Feb. 2, 1899

Louis Grim, who has been in the furniture business on Ohio avenue for the past 18 years, has sold his stock to Fred Salm and E.W. Bingham.

——-

James Ovenden, proprietor of the Wagner House saloon, has placed a neat cardboard rack in his saloon on which to place candidates’ cards.

——-

William Shine is rearranging and making repairs in his tobacco store and saloon on the north side of the square.

100 Years

Feb. 2, 1924

Two autos met in a collision at the Spot corner early this morning. The drivers, after the crash, jumped out, ran up and shook hands with each other, congratulating themselves that the accident was no worse than it was.

——-

Three Montezuma area residents were killed and another seriously injured when the car in which they were riding was struck by a Western Ohio interurban car at the Henke school cross roads, north of New Bremen, yesterday.

——-

Former President Wilson’s condition has taken a turn for the worse and he is reported as critical.

75 Years

Feb. 2, 1949

Operating expenses for the Sidney City schools are keeping pace with the times it was revealed today as Supt. Fred B. Louys disclosed 1949 appropriations approved by the Sidney school board. A budget of $357,000 was adopted. The budget for last year was $313,414.

50 Years

Feb. 2, 1974

“A dream will come true for the people of Sidney and Shelby County with the completion of the Sidney-Shelby County Family YMCA facility in June,” YMCA President William Crusey told nearly 100 workers attending the 1974 YMCA membership kickoff campaign.

——-

It was with some envy we learned this week that Ohio Arts Council has awarded Troy an $800 grant to bring professional performer to the Troy Fine Arts Festival this year. There is surely enough support in the Sindey area for one weekend devoted to the arts each year. And once the program is started, Sidney too could qualify for state funds to bring in known talent.

——-

MINSTER – Clarence Boerger and John Smith, outgoing village councilmen, were honored at a dinner party recently at Heyemanns Restaurant.

——-

Third session for the YMCA babysitting course was “Games, Crafts and Stunts To Keep Children Amused.” The session was in charge of Mrs. Joseph Thaman, kindergarten teacher at Parkwood Elementary School. There are 50 girls registered for the course, from age 11 through 14 years.

——-

Coldway Food Express, Inc., a Sidney trucking company which has routes in 23 states, closed down all operations Thursday in cooperation with a truck strike to protest the high price of diesel fuel, Don Wendelin, safety director the company, said today. The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce last Thursday sent telegrams to government officials in the state requesting assistance in seeking a ‘speedy solution’ to the trucking problems hitting Ohio.

25 Years

Feb. 2, 1999

COLUMBUS, Ohio-A study by Syracuse University in New York gave Ohio its highest mark – B-plus – for financial management and its lowest – C-plus – for managing for results. For capital management, human resources and information technology, the study gave Ohio a grade of B.

——-

After hearing a favorable report on the operation of the Police Resource Officer program in Piqua City Schools, members of the Sidney City Board of Education Monday night requested additional information on the subject before making a decision on whether the time has come to start such a program here.

