Out of the past

125 Years

Feb. 3, 1899

A live, fresh water turtle, weighing 28 pounds, has been an attraction at the Elk Café today. It was caught by David Yossel at the Lewistown reservoir, who in turn presented it to Frank Reed, of this city.

——-

The report of Health Officer Wyman for the month of January shows six births and six deaths in the city during the month.

100 Years

Feb. 3, 1924

Father R.M. Wagner, Bureau of Catholic Charities at Cincinnati, will address the Sidney Kiwanis club at their meeting on Wednesday. Father Wagner is a Former Sidney boy, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Wagner.

——-

The stock of wall paper and other goods of the S.S. Hetzler store on the south side of the square, which came onto the market on account of the recent death of Mr. Hetzler, was purchased this week from Mrs. Hetzler by A. Throckmorton.

75 Years

Feb. 3, 1949

An explanation and description of facilities and operations at the Sidney water softening plant were given members of the Water Works committee of city council when they visited the plant yesterday. Kenneth Douglas, chairman of the committee, Edwin Wagner and John Minton, councilmen, were conducted through the city’s newest public facility by Utilities Engineer E.H. Mauer.

——-

W.R. Anderson was re-elected president when the trustees of the Monumental Building completed their reorganization yesterday. G.U. Rhees will serve as vice president; Carl F. Berger, secretary, and Karl F. Young, treasurer. Other members of the board are M. Fogt and Murray Ferguson.

50 Years

Feb. 3, 1974

NEW BREMEN – A patent for an apparatus to erect concrete structures, including silos, has been awarded to Ewald D. Kuck by the U.S. Patent Office.

——-

A unique class in winemaking is being offered to area residents by Milo Strozensky, Ohio 47 near Newport. Although he and his wife sell some winemaking supplies in their Purple Thumb Gift Shop, they will not be promoting sales through the classes.

——-

Purchase of four acres in Sidney for construction of a new building to serve its membership in the Upper Miami Valley was announced today by D.E. Lehman, vice president for the NCR Employes Credit Union Inc., Dayton. Lehman concluded negotiations for the site purchased in Amos Industrial Park off Vandemark Road.

——-

As a major independent truckers’ strike moved into its third day in Ohio, at least two Sidney supermarket managers expressed concern over the possibility of food shortages in the near future. All trucking operations ceased completely at two New Bremen firms, Crown Controls Corp. and Beatrice Foods. Coldway Food Express, Inc., a Sidney trucking company, ceased operation and equipment leased from Sidney’s Smart Service Center was reported “off the road.”

——-

Beginning Monday, The Sidney Daily News will adopt a daily editorial page. Type for the page will be set through the electronic photo-composition process which The Daily News is gradually adopting throughout the newspaper. Changeover of The Daily News, as well as the major hobby publications published by Amos Press, Inc., will be completed prior to moving into the firm’s new, modern plant on Vandemark Road in mid-June.

25 Years

Feb. 3, 1999

The Shelby County Park District is seeking a new member for the Park Board of Commissioners. Because of the resignation of Commissioner Dean Kemple, who vacated his position as of Dec. 31, the park district is seeking an eligible candidate for his replacement on the board.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Membership in the Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce had nearly doubled to 59 as of the Jan. 25 report to the board by Director Greg Meyers.

——-

Dayton Windustrial, a wholesale distributor serving the heavy commercial and industrial trades, is considering setting up a business in the former Erb Lumber building at Walnut Avenue and Court Street.

