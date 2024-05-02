Photos: National Day of Prayer held in Sidney

People hold their hands up in prayer while attending a National Day of Prayer event on the Courthouse Square sidewalk. The event was held on Thursday. Participants walked from Sidney First Presbyterian Church to the Courthouse.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Rita Thurman, left, and Rev. Mark Kauffman lead over 100 walkers around the courtsquare as they recognized the National Day of Prayer. The event was held on Thursday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
Renni Goble, left to right, walks with her grandparents Heather and Doug Roller around the courtsquare during a National Day of Prayer event. The walk was held on Thursday.
John Hemp | Sidney Daily News
