Crashes

James H. Lehmkuhl, 84, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 3 at 4:51 p.m.

Lehmkuhl was exiting a parking lot onto state Route 29 when he pulled out in front of Dean A. Highley, 53, of Lima, who was traveling northbound on state Route 29. Lehmkuhl’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Sally Lou Routt, 71, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 2 at 8:16 p.m.

Routt was traveling eastbound on West Russell Road when she rear-ended Jana L. Bolton, 62, of Sidney, who was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of West Russell Road and St. Marys Avenue.

• Gary Lee Yates, 79, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 2 at 4:40 p.m.

Yates was traveling westbound on state Route 47 in the left turn lane. Ashley Yvonne Alexander, 16, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47. Yates failed to yield while turning left onto North Vandemark Road, causing him to strike Alexander in the intersection.

Police call log

MONDAY

-7:04 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Ross Street.

SUNDAY

-11:32 p.m.: warrant. Joshua Andrew Elliston, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:28 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-3:35 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of East Court Street and South Miami Avenue.

-12:34 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-10:54 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of Tawawa Drive.

-1:15 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

SATURDAY

-11:26 p.m.: warrant. Phillip Deandre McCluskey, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:31 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:28 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the Sidney area.

-6:46 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 800 block of Mount Vernon Place.

-4:51 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:21 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of East Water Street.

-8:55 a.m.: summons. Robert D. Davis, 41, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court on a warrant.

-8:48 a.m.: summons. Ousman Jatta, 44, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court on a warrant.

-8:44 a.m.: summons. Justin Andrew Moores, 30, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court on a warrant.

-8:22 a.m.: summons. Brandi Michelle Butts, 32, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court on a warrant.

-3:10 a.m.: crime in progress. Sara Ashley Williams, 28, of Piqua, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

-2:25 a.m.: warrant. Wanda G. Brooks, 69, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:10 a.m.: crime in progress. Preston Kinte Franklin, 47, of Cleveland, was arrested for theft and obstructing official business.

-12:10 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

FRIDAY

-8:16 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-7:09 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

-6:33 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:40 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Michigan Street and North Vandemark Road.

-4:39 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-4:02 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to counterfeit checks in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-3:38 p.m.: crime in progress. Jeremiah Duane Wilson, 43, of Sidney, was arrested for obstructing official business.

-2:54 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 200 block of Doering Street.

-12:47 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:45 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:27 a.m.: warrant. Colby L. Kimbler, 32, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:24 a.m.: warrant. Shane Lee Britt, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:01 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 300 block of Ironwood Drive.

-7:42 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Linden Avenue.

-6:16 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 700 block of Stratford Drive.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell