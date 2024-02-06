Community calendar

ONGOING

• Care Giver Support is offered via Wilson Health Hospice. Call “Wilson Health Hospice at 937-494-5287 to schedule an appointment.

• Kindergarten screening will be held at the Anna Elementary school on Monday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 26, 2024. An email with registration materials will be sent in late February. Email Kelly Bensman to get a child added to the list at [email protected] or call the school at 937-394-2584, ext 200. Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2024. to enter school.

• Botkins Local School kindergarten screening will be held on on days: Tuesday, April 2, Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4. Parents/guardians can begin the registration process by visiting the school website and click on the Final Forms link. Email Julie Meyer, elementary secretary, at [email protected] or call 937-693-4241 with any questions. The district requires a copy uploaded on Final Forms or turned in to the school office of the following: birth certificate, shot record, social security card, and any applicable custody paperwork. Register on Final Forms by March 1, 2024.

• Grand Lake OB/GYN Presents: Women’s Health Series, in the Medical Office Building conference room, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys, from 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 8, May 9, July 11, Oct. 10. “Healthy You – Women’s health talk preparing for the new year” is the topic for Feb. 8. “Menopause – What is it? What do I need to expect? How do I handle it?” is the topic for May 8. “Girl Talk” will focus on the change in the preteen/teen body during puberty on July 11. Mothers and daughters are encouraged to attend together. “Preparing for pregnancy and a healthy baby” is the topic for Oct. 10. Class size is limited. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Call 419-394-7314 for more information or to register for a class.

• Grand Health Challenge and Road to Fitness. Mandatory at home or in person weigh-in dates, Feb. 13-15. Call or text 419-790-3045 or email [email protected] . Community Outreach, 1027 E. Spring St., St. Marys, 7 a.m.,-4 p.m.; Grand Lake Wellness Center, 1065 Hager St., St. Marys, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Auglaize-Mercer Family YMCA-South, 4075 Wuebker Road, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; Auglaize-Mercer Family YMCA-North, 7590 State Route 703, Celina. Feb. 19-22, walking track open to participants, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1065 Hager St. Feb. 27, fitness class at Celina and Minster YMCA, free to participants, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7

• Blood pressure screenings, Auglaize County Council on Aging, St. Marys, 9:30-10:30 a.m. only this week

• Senior event for diabetes education, Auglaize-Mercer Family YMCA-North, Celina, 10-11 a.m.

• Parkinson’s Exercise Group, Auglaize-Mercer Family YMCA-South, Minster, 12:30-2 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their free veterans coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center. The event is free to any veteran over 50 years of age.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney.

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

• Coffee with Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with fellow veterans and have a cup of coffee. Free coffee provided by The Waiting Room Coffee House.

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SUNDAY, FEB. 11

• Grand Health Challenge and Road to Fitness Lockkeeper’s Valentine’s Hike at St. Marys Utility Building, 106 E. Spring St., St. Marys, 1-3 p.m,

MONDAY, FEB. 12

• Blood pressure screenings, Auglaize-Mercer Family YMCA-South, Minster, 9-11 a.m.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, FEB. 13

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 231 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14

• Senior event for diabetes education, Auglaize-Mercer Family YMA-South, Minster, 11 a.m.-noon.

• Parkinson’s Exercise Group, Auglaize-Mercer Family YMCA-South, Minster, 12:30-2 p.m.