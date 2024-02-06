Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 6, 1899

Rev. J.A. Patterson and wife, and the members of the Presbyterian choir: Misses Abbie Wilson, Maude Townley, Maude DeWeese, Ida Hall, Dr. C.B. Orbison, and William Cashner, composed a party that took a bob sled ride to the home of Max Carey on Sulphur Heights last evening.

——-

Frank Stockstill and George Morton have accepted clerkships at the New Era Restaurant.

100 Years

Feb 6, 1924

The theft of 70 chickens from the chicken house of George Shiff, residing near Swanders, last evening has been reported. The chickens were valued at $125. This robbery together with a number of other chicken-steeling cases reported recently leads local officials to believe an organized ring is operating in this area.

——-

At a meeting of a number of the members of the Shelby County Woodrow Wilson Foundation last evening plans were formulated for a memorial service to be held next Sunday afternoon at the Majestic theatre, G.K. Monroe was selected chairman and Robert E. Marshall as secretary of the committee on arrangements.

75 Years

Feb 6, 1949

In a community meeting, Chickasaw area pledged $15,000 to provide fire fighting equipment, a new fire truck, and a suitable building to house them.

——-

Division chairman for Shelby county’s portion of the annual fund campaign of the American Red Cross were announced today by E.J. Garmhausen, drive chairman; county, Dr. C.E. McCorkle; city, Mrs. Vernon LeMaster; industrial, H.E. Roth, Jr.; industrial employees, Wallace Masteller Jr.; merchants, George Call; organizations, Mrs. Lewis Turley; public information, Mrs. H.E. Roth.

50 Years

Feb 6, 1974

A total of 150 employees at Wagner Division of General Housewares iron foundry have been laid off due to effects of the trucker’s shutdown and the entire manufacturing plant at Copeland Corp. could shut down by early next week if the strike continues. An official at Copeland Corp., which employs about 2,500 people, reported today “we are hanging on by our fingernails through Friday.” Two Sidney supermarkets have noted “panic buying” of products but reported food deliveries are still being made.

——-

Six couples participated in the mock Newlywed Game when the Shelby County Senior Citizens Keenagers held a meeting recently. Grand prize winners were Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Tecklenberg and Mr. and Mrs. Harold Alexander.

——-

The Sidney High School swing choir made a hit with Rotarians during the presentation of several numbers at the Monday luncheon at the Imperial House. Richard Kirkman is director of the group.

——-

MINSTER – The Wooden Shoe Inn will be closed from Feb. 11-21 for remodeling of the kitchen facilities, according to Fred Meyer, manager.

——-

The Sidney-Shelby County Family YMCA reached 23 per cent of its goal in its current annual membership campaign in its first report meeting, reported Mrs. Virginia Matz, chairwoman for the 1974 campaign. Rodney Blake Jr. accepted a trophy on behalf of the Epicurean Society, winners of the 1973-1974 YMCA men’s volley ball championship.

25 Years

Feb 6, 1999

WASHINGTON – Monica Lewinsky told House prosecutors in her videotape deposition that she was to blame for a false affidavit denying her relationship with President Clinton – a clip likely to be included in today’s first viewing of Lewinsky testimony at the impeachment trial.

——-

ST. MARYS – The Miami-Erie Canal Corridor Authority book committee will meet Monday in the St. Marys Community Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in contributing to the book is invited to attend.

——-

Reigning over the Fairlawn High School homecoming Friday night are king Brandon Houck, 18, son of Rick and Diane Houck of Sidney, and queen Kelly Putnam, 18, daughter of Bill and Mary Putnam of Conover. Special 40-year activities were featured in conjunction with the crowning, held between the reserve and varsity basketball games at the school’s gym.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.