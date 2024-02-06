Preparing for Hospice benefit

Conrad Siegel, left, of Newport, and Jeff Poeppelman, of Fort Loramie, stir spaghetti sauce at the Newport Sportsmen Club on Sunday, Feb. 4. The Newport Sportsmen Club will host their 31st Annual Spaghetti Dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice Care, on Sunday, Feb 11, at the Newport Sportsmen Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The Newport Sportsmen Club will host their 31st Annual Spaghetti Dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice Care, on Sunday, Feb 11, at the Newport Sportsmen Club, 5801 Rangeline Rd. Newport OH.

Serving time will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. The dinner will include spaghetti, tossed salad, garlic bread and beverage. You can dine at the club or pick up carry out dinners. Donations will again be accepted for the dinner with 100 percent of the donations for the dinner being donated to the Wilson Hospice of Wilson Health – Sidney

Last year’s dinner raised just under $13,000. In the first 30 years of this benefit dinner, there has been over $237,000 donated to Hospice. This is a great organization that helps a lot of families in this area.

The Newport Sportsmen Club is incurring the expense of the meal, with donations from Freshway Foods, Piqua Pizza Supply and Winner’s Meats.

Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lake is a major contributor to the event.