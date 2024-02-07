Boys basketball notes: Peters buzzer-beater lifts Newton over Botkins 62-60

Botkins’ Jordan Herzog works to get past Newton’s Max Newhouse during a nonconference game on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill. Herzog hit a couple of key late baskets in the fourth quarter to help force overtime, but the Trojans lost 62-60 on a buzzer-beater. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ JJ Meyer looks to pass while covered by Newton’s Ty Schauer during a nonconference game on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill. Meyer scored 12 points for the Trojans, which lost 62-60 in overtime after a buzzer-beater by Quinn Peters. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Rylyn Paul drives against Newton’s Luke Cornett at Newton on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Jordan Herzog prepares to shoot while covered by Newton’s Max Newhouse during a nonconference game on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill. Herzog finished with 20 points for the Trojans. Newhouse finished with 14. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Russell Lenhart shoots while covered by Newton’s Brady Wackler at Newton on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Rylyn Paul shoots while Newton’s Ty Schauer at Newton on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Collin Doseck drives around Newton’s Luke Cornett during a nonconference game on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill. Doseck finished with eight points, including a few key late free throws to help force overtime. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News J.J. Meyer looks to pass while covered by Newton’s Ty Schauer at Newton on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

PLEASANT HILL — Botkins had won five consecutive games before Tuesday and was looking to keep its winning streak going heading into a Shelby County Athletic League showdown at Russia on Friday.

But the Trojans fell behind in the fourth quarter, and though they were able to force overtime, they never got ahead and lost 62-60 on a last-second shot by Quinn Peters.

Peters ranks third among Western Ohio Athletic Conference players with an average of 17.8 points per game and scored a game-high 28 on Tuesday, including the game-winner in the final seconds.

Botkins senior guard JJ Meyer hit a 3 from just left of the top of the key with about 30 seconds left to tie it 60-60. But the Indians drove down and worked the ball to Peters with a little over 10 seconds left.

Peters, a senior guard, dribbled from the left wing around to the top of the key while being guarded by Collin Doseck. Peters drove in and Doseck fell to the ground, either as a result of being pushed by Peters, or by trying to draw a foul.

No whistle came, and Peters hit a mid-range jumper with four seconds left to give Newton the lead.

The Trojans called a timeout with a little under a second half. But they couldn’t get a shot off, as Newton’s Luke Cornett stole the inbounds pass to seal the win.

Peters hit a basket with about 5:30 left in the fourth quarter to give Newton a 44-43 lead. The Trojans never again led, but they tied it several times.

Botkins had to battle back each time to tie it. The squad pressed for most of the fourth and picked up fouls in a hurry, and Newton was able to keep pulling ahead at the free-throw line.

Max Newhouse split a pair of free throws to give Newton a 54-51 lead with a little under a minute left in the fourth quarter, but Botkins senior forward Jordan Herzog made basket with about 45 seconds left to cut the gap to one.

After Cornett split a pair of free throws to give Newton a 55-53 lead, Doseck drew a foul and made two free throws to tie it with 21 seconds left. Both squads each missed one shot attempt before the end of regulation.

Newton took control in overtime.

Newhouse made a shot off the glass with 3:27 left, and the Trojans missed shots on their next two possessions. Cornett made a basket with 1:53 left to give Newton a 59-55 lead, but Doseck made two free throws shortly after to cut the gap to two.

Cornett split a pair of free throws with 49 seconds left to give the Indians a 60-57 lead. Though Meyer was able to tie it, Peters hit the game-winner and Cornett stole the final inbounds pass to seal it.

Newton’s students stormed the court to celebrate the victory, which was the squad’s eighth in its last 11 contests.

Botkins coach Phil Groves said he had no comment.

Herzog led the Trojans (14-4) with 20 points. Meyer finished with 12, Rylyn Paul added nine and Doseck and Russell Lenhart each scored eight.

Newhouse finished with 14 for the Indians (11-7) while Cornett finished with 10.

It was close throughout. Newton led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, and though Botkins scored the first four points of the second and led by as many as six in the quarter, Cornett hit a 3 at the buzzer to tie it 28-28 at halftime. The Trojans led 40-38 at the end of the third.

Botkins and Russia are tied for first place in SCAL standings entering Friday’s matchup. The Trojans’ lone SCAL loss was a 62-57 defeat to the Raiders on Jan. 2 in Botkins.

Botkins is scheduled to travel Lima Shawnee on Saturday.

Russia stays No. 1 in D-IV AP poll

Despite suffering its first loss of the season on Friday in a four-point defeat to Anna, Russia stayed at No. 1 in this week’s state Associated Press Division IV poll.

The Raiders, which beat Ansonia 72-21 on Saturday and Fairlawn 78-23 on Tuesday to improve to 18-1, are scheduled to host Botkins on Friday.

Fort Loramie falls to New Knoxville

Fort Loramie picked up a pair of wins last week to start a four-game homestand. But the Redskins dropped consecutive close games to Midwest Athletic Conference foes to finish the stretch, including a 31-29 loss to New Knoxville on senior night on Tuesday.

The Rangers took control early with a 15-6 edge in the first quarter on Tuesday, but Fort Loramie used an 8-2 edge in the second and 9-6 edge in the third to tie it 23-23 heading into the fourth. The Rangers finished with an 8-6 edge in the fourth.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.