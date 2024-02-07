Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 7, 1899

Prof. R.L. Garner, who spent many years in travel and African explorations, will lecture in the assembly room of the court house.

——-

J. Mentges and Son, undertakers, were out today with a handsome new combination casket wagon and funeral car. It is on of their own manufacture.

——-

The barber shops in Anna have been ordered to close on Sundays hereafter.

100 Years

Feb 7, 1924

Millard E. Hussey, son of Mr. and Mrs. M.F. Hussey, is opening an office for the practice of law in the Thompson building at the corner of Ohio and Poplar streets.

——-

Funeral services were being arranged today for Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the United States, who died yesterday morning following an extended illness.

75 Years

Feb 7, 1949

Sidney’s slim treasury got a break today! Board of elections officials announced today that no primary election will be necessary here May 3, saving the city approximately $2,000. The money-saving development is the result of no opposition for nominations within either the Democratic or Republican ranks.

——-

Galore Auto Sales will officially open at its new location, corner of Fair and Walnut avenues and Water street, Saturday, with the public invited to visit the modern sales and service establishment. Saturday’s opening culminates nine months of intensive work to convert the former Spot warehouse for commercial purposes.

50 Years

Feb 7, 1974

It wasn’t Sidney Patrolman Paul Biller’s morning Sunday. After he tried to divert a rolling refuse container from striking a truck, it struck his parked cruiser instead.

——-

Sunday’s open house at the Shelby County Juvenile Group Home attracted about 75 persons including Shelby County Commissioner Donald Conklin and Deputy Director of the Ohio Youth Commission Wilbur Johnson. Group Home Director Stephen Morris said the home will begin accepting juveniles by the middle of this month.

——-

A major strike in the trucking industry may hit home this week as Copeland Corp. announced a lay-off of “several hundred” workers may take place this week, Robert Cross, vice president of industrial relations, confirmed today. Wilson Memorial Hospital and Sidney City School officials indicated food and supply operations could be maintained at least another week before major problems would occur.

——-

Addressing the 29th annual meeting of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Saturday night, Congressman Tennyson Guyer noted that “honesty is something everyone is hungry for in America today.” Chamber Executive Vice President George Sponseller presented a slide program, “Silhouette of Sidney,” which focused on the community and the area. The program was prepared by Sponseller, Robert Lauriha, staff photographer for The Sidney Daily News, and George Cole, news director for Radio Station WMVR.

——-

Charles Rhyan, a Sidney native who now teaches school in Piqua, said Friday he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 81st District of the Ohio House of Representatives in the May primary.

25 Years

Feb 7, 1999

JACKSON CENTER – A public information meeting has been called for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in regards to the proposed building additions at Jackson Center Local Schools.

——-

Three former high school softball standouts from Shelby County are looking for financial help for a spring trip to Florida for a tournament with the Urbana University Women’s softball team.

Anna graduate Erika Crosley, one of the area’s top pitchers in high school and a two-time Shelby County League Player of the Year, now pitches for Urbana.

She is joined on the team by two former Sidney High players in Dolly Inman and Lynette Cotterman.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.