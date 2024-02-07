Crashes

Jacob Matthew Bramblett, 17, of Sidney, was cited with driving in marked lanes after a three-vehicle crash on Feb. 6 at 5:42 p.m.

Bramblett was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue when he attempted to make a U-turn onto South Main Avenue and was struck by an unknown vehicle who then left the scene. Then Chase Thomas Johnston, 18, of Sidney, struck him. The vehicle Bramblett was driving was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-2:02 a.m.: crime in progress. Steven Eric Paulus, 22, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

TUESDAY

-7:56 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-7:28 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:31 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-5:42 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Main Avenue and South Ohio Avenue.

-4:07 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 2000 block of Collins Avenue.

-11:07 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Northwood Drive.

-11:01 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:50 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-8:48 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 400 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-12:47 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell