Playing a game of Dungeons and Dragons are, clockwise from the front: Cogs N’ Gears Owner Dekon Matthews and David Smith, both of Lakeview, Alex Johnson, 15, and his dad, Terry Johnson, and Ben St. Denis, all of Sidney. The five were playing at Cogs N’ Gears Game Cafe on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The cafe offers a full menu in addition to a variety of games.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News