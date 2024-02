Shelby County Eagles’ Ryker Cromes makes a dunk with some help from Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary at Lehman Catholic on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The Shelby County Eagles defeated a combined boys and girls Lehman Catholic basketball team at Lehman Catholic on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The Shelby County Eagles is the local organization of Special Olympics Ohio. The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities serves as coordinator of this local branch. The Shelby County Special Olympics is volunteer run. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Community Connections Coordinator Jessica Guillozet at 937-658-6825.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News