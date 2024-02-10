125 Years

Feb 10, 1899

As Lewis Newman, a member of the fire department, was walking along the north side of the square about 11 o’clock this morning, he noticed smoke coming from the Kelsey building. He sounded the alarm and the fire department was soon on the scene. The fire had apparently started from a gas stove in Gus Haller’s tailor shop. There was considerable damage to his stock but the prompt action by Newman and the firemen prevented what might have been a disastrous fire.

——-

On account of the extremely cold weather the skating rink will not be open tonight.

100 Years

Feb 10, 1924

Dr. C. Clyde Fisher, associate curator at the American Museum of Natural History, New York City, will deliver a lecture here next Tuesday evening. A former Shelby County resident, Dr. Fisher will stop in Sidney enroute to Milwaukee, where he is scheduled to give several lectures. He will speak in the high school auditorium on “John Burroughs.”

75 Years

Feb 10, 1949

With Russia and Anna seeded, the Shelby county high school basketball tournament will get underway Monday in the Piqua fieldhouse. Seeding of the two teams was warranted in that Russia was undefeated and Anna’s only loss in the league play was a narrow 24-23 defeat at the hands of the Raiders.

——-

A television party will be held Wednesday evening as a part of an open house in the recreation room of the First Presbyterian Church.

50 Years

Feb 10, 1974

Miss Cindy Minnich of Sidney has been named regional winner of the United Nations – Washington Study Seminar Essay Contest. She also placed third in the state.

——-

Magoto’s Kountry Kitchen opened its new restaurant and catering facilities this week at the former location of the Elks Café, 110 N. Ohio Ave. Owner Orville Magoto noted the site has been remodeled, including paneling, lowering ceiling, and carpeting. Featured dishes include smorgasbord, steaks, seafood, and chicken.

——-

A new YMCA gymnastic program for children was started three weeks ago at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Toth Lorenz is the instructor for the program.

——-

Mrs. Walter Ambos of Jackson Center spoke to fifth and sixth graders at Fort Loramie Local School this week about her work as a braillist, in conjunction with their study of the lives of Helen Keller and Louis Braille.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – A donation was made to the Shelby County Group Home when Catholic Ladies of Columbia held a meeting Tuesday in St. Michael Hall.

——-

The Shelby County Children’s Service Board Wednesday heard reports from board personnel, Executive Director Robert J. Borchers and Caseworker Lloyd D. Burchell. Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm W. White, superintendent and matron at the Shelby County Children’s Home, appeared at the meeting and noted that “we have only good things to report.” Sixteen girls and nine boys lived at the home in January.

——-

Paul Long Jr., executive vice president of General Highway Express, said company is waiting for notification on whether or not an agreement has been reached in the truck strike. An incident of vandalism to a

truck on Interstate 75 near Piqua was reported and at least one Sidney trucking company has hired private guards after receiving threatening telephone calls.

25 Years

Feb 10, 1999

Welcome Home, St. John’s Lutheran Church Counseling Center and Aspen Counseling Associates are combining their efforts to present a workshop for parents and teens. The focus of this workshop is to enhance basic communication within the family structure.

——-

BOTKINS – The Lady Trojans are 17-1 this year and have their top two scorers, Alyssa Rickert and Jamie Buehler, both returning for the next season.

