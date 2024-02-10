Photos: Russia pulls away, beats Botkins 65-52

Botkins’ Jordan Herzog shoots as Russia’s, left to right, Hayden Quinter, Braylon Cordonnier and Felix Francis defend during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. The Raiders pulled away in the second half to beat the Trojans 65-52. Russia led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and outscored Botkins 18-14 in the second, 16-11 in the third and 16-15 in the fourth. Quinter led Russia with 18 points while Cordonnier scored 13, Vince Borchers scored 11 and Brayden Monnin scored 10. Herzog led Botkins with 13 points.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News