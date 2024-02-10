Photos: Russia pulls away, beats Botkins 65-52

Botkins’ Jordan Herzog shoots as Russia’s, left to right, Hayden Quinter, Braylon Cordonnier and Felix Francis defend during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. The Raiders pulled away in the second half to beat the Trojans 65-52. Russia led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and outscored Botkins 18-14 in the second, 16-11 in the third and 16-15 in the fourth. Quinter led Russia with 18 points while Cordonnier scored 13, Vince Borchers scored 11 and Brayden Monnin scored 10. Herzog led Botkins with 13 points.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Botkins’ Collin Doseck, left, and Russia’s Brayden Monnin reach for a loose ball at Russia on Friday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Russia’s Braylon Cordonnier works to get around Botkins’ Noah Topp at Russia on Friday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Russia’s Vince Borchers drives against Botkins’ Russell Lenhart at Russia on Friday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Russia’s Felix Francis shoots as Botkins’ Rylyn Paul defends at Russia on Friday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Botkins’ Eli Pitts drives against Russia’s Jaxon Grogean at Russia on Friday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Botkins’ Collin Doseck drives against Russia’s Brayden Monnin at Russia on Friday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
overcast clouds
52.6°F
54.6°
51.7°
94 %
2.5mph
100 %
Sat
54°
Sun
46°
Mon
47°
Tue
41°
Wed
33°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365