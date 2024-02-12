Crashes

Donna M. Eberly, 68, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 10 at 2:31 p.m.

Jennifer C. Morrison, 36, of Piqua, was stopped at a red light on South Main Avenue at the intersection of East Court Street when Eberly rear-ended her.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 10 at 9:51 a.m.

Holly M. Scherer, 47, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she attempted to pass Jonathon W. Jones, 50, of Sidney. When Sherer got in front of Jones, she braked for an unknown reason, causing Jones to rear-end her. Jones’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 10 at 11:33 a.m.

Jared Shane Smith, 33, of Troy, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when a vehicle in the other lane changed lanes in front of Smith and braked for an unknown reason, causing Smith to swerve into the guardrail then the median wall. The other vehicle then left the scene.

• Branden Clarence Watson, 28, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 9 at 6:37 p.m.

Watson was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when he rear-ended Marley Katlyn Evans, 26, of Conover, who was stopped in traffic on East Court Street.

• Chantal M. Ausborn, 28, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 9 at 12:26 p.m.

Heather M. Hague, 29, of Wapakoneta, was stopped at the traffic light on Russell Road when Ausborn rear-ended her.

• Amy Francis, 58, of Sidney, was cited with operation at stop and yield signs after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 8 at 1:29 p.m.

Francis was at the stop sign on East Edgewood Street at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Robert L. Romanowski, 84, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Main Avenue. Francis pulled in front of Romanowski, causing a collision in the intersection. Francis’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Ryan D. Steele, 42, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 8 at 12:33 p.m.

Steele was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when he traveled off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. He was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

Police call log

SUNDAY

-11:39 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:13 p.m.: warrant. Stephen S. Reese, 56, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:27 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-4:13 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:25 a.m.: crime in progress. Sable Ann Six, 19, of Sidney, was arrested for menacing and assault.

-11:15 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue.

-10:28 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Canal Street.

-6:58 a.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 200 block of East Water Street.

SATURDAY

-11:31 p.m.: crime in progress. Natalie Marie Harris, 36, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence and endangering children.

-8:40 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-8:39 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-4:33 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of South Vandemark Road.

-3:03 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-3:01 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-2:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

-2:31 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Main Avenue and East Court Street.

-11:38 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 100 block of West Clay Street.

-11:33 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of West Court Street and Royan Avenue.

-11:10 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-10:27 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Highland Avenue and Culvert Street.

-9:51 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of West Court Street and Royan Avenue.

-8:49 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Lunar Street.

-8:24 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Alpine Court.

FRIDAY

-10:08 p.m.: crime in progress. Ian L. Sims, 33, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-9:14 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

-6:48 p.m.: warrant. Emma Elizabeth Faith Roser, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:37 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of East Court Street and South Main Avenue.

-5:56 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-5:07 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:40 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-12:26 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of West Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:46 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 800 block of Fulton Street.

-11:45 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 800 block of Second Avenue.

-10:42 a.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-1:16 a.m.: warrant. Danielle Marie Rismiller, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue log

FEB. 8

-6:40 to 8:37 a.m. medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-2:15 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FEB. 7

-6:48 a.m. to 9:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-8:12 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FEB. 6

-12:51 a.m. to 8:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-11:14 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FEB. 5

-12:51 a.m. to 10:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-9:11 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FEB. 4

-11:07 a.m. to 10:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

FEB. 3

-1:01 a.m. to 7:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-11:41 a.m. to 5:25 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

FEB. 2

-2:49 a.m. to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-4:27 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FEB. 1

-2:31 a.m. to 10:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-11:51 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

JAN. 31

-5:50 to 10:38 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-8:13 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell