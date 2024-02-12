County record

Crashes

Elena L. Mendoza, 17, of Sidney, was cited with turn and stop signals after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 8 at 11:01 a.m.

Mendoza was on an on-ramp to Interstate 75 southbound when she struck Dennis M. Keiser, 66, of Petoskey, Michigan, while trying to merge.

• Kylie E. Mack, 18, of Botkins, and Alexis M. Jacobs, 17, of Fort Loramie, were cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash on Feb. 2 at 2:56 p.m.

Truman M. Depinet, 17, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 near mile marker 85 in the left lane when he slowed for traffic and was rear-ended by Mack. Mack was then rear-ended by Jacobs. Depinet then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier and Jacobs struck Depinet.

The vehicle Mack was driving was towed by Jim’s Towing; the vehicle Jacobs was driving was towed by Saunder’s Towing; and the vehicle Depinet was driving was towed by Wrecker’s Towing. Mack and Jacobs were taken by Piqua EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-12:43 p.m.: damage. Deputies responded to criminal damaging in the 3000 block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

SATURDAY

-2:28 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of state Route 47 and Lochard Road.

FRIDAY

-12:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Schenk Road.

-11:57 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 21000 block of state Route 47 in Maplewood.

-11:39 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Wones Road and Montra Road.

-11:30 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-9:04 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 9000 block of Houston Road.

-8:11 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

THURSDAY

-4:19 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 4000 block of Rangeline Road in Russia.

-3:46 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

-3:08 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 600 block of Gronlund Place.

Village call log

FRIDAY

-7:39 a.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a suspicious person in the area of Pike Street and Main Street.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-12:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-1:34 to 8:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-1:36 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-10:09 a.m. to 10:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-8:36 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to one call.

-6:10 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-4:47 to 8:35 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell