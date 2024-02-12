Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 12, 1899

Papers were issued by the secretary of state’s office in Columbus yesterday for the incorporation of the Sidney Telephone company with a capital stock of $30,000. The incorporators are: W.J. Wagner, I.H. Thedieck, L.M. Studevant, H.T. Mathers, and Frank D. Crissman. The exchange will be first class and the prices charged will be $25 per year for business houses, and $12 per year for residences.

100 Years

Feb 12, 1924

Eggs, milk and grocery produce were scattered promiscuously over the Dixie highway a short distance north of the city today, when the food delivery truck of the Killian Grocery at Swanders skidded off the road and overturned. Ed Killian, who was driving, escaped injury and the truck was only slightly damaged.

75 Years

Feb 12, 1949

Monarch Machine Tool Co. reported today 1948 gross shipments and net income below 1947 figures. President Jerome A. Raterman announced gross shipments last year totaled $8,616,275, as compared with $8,616,428 in 1947. Net income for the 1948 period was $3.05 per share, while in 1947 it amounted to $3.18 per share.

——-

City Utilities Engineer E.H. Maurer reported to the city utilities board last evening that a water shortage during the summer months appears imminent. He was instructed by the board to have estimates submitted by various drillers as to the cost of drilling a new well.

50 Years

Feb 12, 1974

A photographic display in the window of Crown Styling, Main Avenue, depicts scenes from the life of one of the country’s greatest statesmen, President Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is celebrated in America today. The photographs are taken from a collection compiled by Mrs. Oliver Ambos, 2116 N. Broadway Ave. She has been a life-long admirer of Lincoln and began intense research into his life after her retirement.

——-

MONTRA – “We’re from Montra. Couldn’t be prouder.” These words from the old basketball refrain seemed to echo in the words of Walter Ambos, long time Montra resident, as he described his home town. A prized possession of Ambos is a naturalization paper for one of his ancestors, Jacob Ambos, who became a citizen March 26, 1860. Jacob promised to renounce allegiance to any foreign power, “in particular Napoleon 3rd, Emperor of France,” Montra’s progress was struck a mortal blow by the decision of the DT&I Railroad to run its tracks through Jackson Center instead of Montra. Perhaps the plowed runways of the oldest airfield in Ohio, and the old groceryless Warden Wilt store bear this out.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Village Council agreed last night that work toward securing the final 15 easements toward completion of the sewage system will come first this year. Councilmen learned that the Ohio EPA had moved the village from 54 to 40 on the list of villages in Ohio to receive funds as soon as they are released. “There people could hold us up,” Village Solicitor John Garmhausen said, gesturing toward the list of 15 names.

——-

PORT JEFFERSON – Mrs. Fred Santo and Mrs. Gary Shuchat recently took Girl Scout Troop 200 on a tour of Clancy’s, Sidney. The 12 girls were treated to hamburgers.

25 Years

Feb 12, 1999

PHOTO – Dr. Paul Hunter, a Minster veterinarian, examines Speedy before he performs surgery. Hunter’s business, Minster Veterinary Service as well as Dr. Wilkins of New Knoxville are among veterinary

offices accepting Auglaize County Humane Society rebates Feb. 18-28 for spaying and neutering of dogs and cats. People can save $25 per dog and $20 per cat.

——-

Marsh Mallow is a plant that grows in the meadows and marshes of eastern Europe. It is now grown in the United States.

During time of famine, people have eaten its roots. At one time, the rood was used as a primary ingredient in the candy called marshmallow.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Andrew Eilerman, son of Donald and Margie Eilerman, was recently awarded the Mary J.&E. Meredith Schwartz Scholarship from Ohio Northern University in Ada. He is a senior majoring in biology. Eilerman is also active in Beta Beta Beta biology honorary, Phi Eta Sigma Freshman honorary, Habitat for Humanity and the Student Planning Committee.

——-

WASHINGTON – The Senate today acquitted President Clinton of obstruction of justice and perjury, rejecting House prosecutors’ demand that the nation’s 42nd president be removed from office for concealing an affair with the White House intern.

