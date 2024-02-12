Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Feb. 4-10

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to four emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s the same number of calls as the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

All four patients were transported to the hospital. Russia Fire was dispatched to one of the scenes, but disregarded prior to arrival.

Of the patients transported, two were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney and two were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls for the week.