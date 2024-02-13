Boys basketball: Russia earns top seed in Dayton D-IV sectional

Botkins’ Collin Doseck, left, and Russia’s Brayden Monnin reach for a loose ball during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. The Raiders are the No. 1 seed in the Dayton Division IV sectional. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia got its directions to another state berth on Sunday.

Boys tournament draw meetings were held throughout the state on Sunday afternoon. It’s the first year the OHSAA has determined seeding using MaxPreps’ Ratings Percentage Index, a formula which ranks teams based on their records, the records of their opponents and the records of their opponents’ opponents.

While coaches no longer vote for seeds, they still place themselves on their sectionals’ brackets by seed order during draw meetings.

Another change affected Russia and other area Division IV schools: this is the first year of an open Dayton-area Div. IV sectional.

Dayton-area teams were previously assigned to sectionals at two locations, traditionally Piqua and Troy High Schools. Both sites are being used again this year, but teams had the option of choosing to play in either sectional.

Russia (19-1) was voted the No. 1 seed in the Dayton D-IV sectional and opted for a sectional at Troy’s Trojan Activities Center. The path allows the Raiders to face a Cincinnati squad in a district final and a Columbus squad in a regional semifinal.

Division IV

Russia will open postseason play on Feb. 23 against Yellow Springs, will face Tri-County North on Feb. 27 and then will play in a district semifinal on March 1 against either Newton, Riverside or Springfield Emmanuel Chrisitan. All three games will be at Troy.

If the Raiders advance, they will play in a district final on March 9 at University of Dayton Arena against a team from the Cincinnati D-IV sectional’s upper bracket; No. 1 seed Cincinnati College Prep (12-6) is the highest seed.

Russia, which was again voted No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, will face a Columbus district champ in a regional semifinal on March 12 at Trent Arena in Kettering, if it advances. The regional final is set for March 15.

Botkins (14-6) is the Dayton D-IV sectional’s No. 4 seed. The Trojans opted for the lower bracket in the Troy sectional and will open postseason play on Feb. 24 against Bellefontaine Calvary Christian. They will face No. 22 Triad in a sectional final on Feb. 28.

No. 19 Houston will face South Charleston Southeastern in a sectional opener on Feb. 24 in Troy, and the winner will face No. 7 Lehman Catholic (15-5) in a sectional final on Feb. 28.

The winners of the Feb. 28 matchups will face off in a district semifinal on March 2 in Troy.

Jackson Center is the No. 10 seed and will face Twin Valley South in a sectional opener on Feb. 24 at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. If victorious, the Tigers will face the winner of Xenia Legacy Christian vs. Covington in a sectional final on Feb. 28.

Like Jackson Center, No. 16 Fort Loramie (6-15) opted for the lower bracket in Piqua. The Redskins will open postseason play on Feb. 24 against Miami Valley, and if victorious will face Franklin-Monroe on Feb. 28.

The winners of the Feb. 28 sectional finals will face off in a district semifinal on March 2 in Piqua.

Fairlawn is the No. 24 seed and will face No. 3 Cedarville in a sectional opener on Feb. 22 in Piqua.

Division I

Sidney is the No. 7 seed in the 20-team Dayton Div. I sectional and will open tournament play against Miami Valley League foe and No. 8 Stebbins on Feb. 22 at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activity Center.

The Yellow Jackets beat the Indians 60-49 and 55-39 in MVL matchups in regular season.

If they can beat Stebbins for the third time, they will advance to a sectional final on Feb. 29 against the winner of No. 6 Fairmont vs. No. 15 Monroe.

If Sidney wins on Feb. 29, it will advance to a district semifinal on March 2, likely against No. 1 Centerville.

Division III

Anna is the No. 7 seed in the 21-team Dayton Division III sectional and will open tournament play on Feb. 20 against No. 17 National Trail at Northmont High School’s Thunderdome.

If victorious, Anna will advance to a sectional final on Feb. 22 against No. 13 Valley View. If the Rockets win that matchup, they’ll advance to a district semifinal on Feb. 29, likely against No. 3 Preble Shawnee (18-3).

Brackets online on SWDAB website

All brackets can be found online on the Southwest District Athletic Board’s website.