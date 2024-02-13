Farm house fire

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

A firefighter walks past the back of a farm house on fire on the 9300 block of State Route 47 at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Firefighters from Sidney, Fort Loramie, Anna, Van Buren TWP, Lockington, and Port Jefferson, battled the large fire.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie firefighters prepare to enter a farm house on fire on the 9300 block of State Route 47 at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Firefighters from Sidney, Fort Loramie, Anna, Van Buren TWP, Lockington, and Port Jefferson, battled the large fire.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Firefighters from Sidney, Fort Loramie, Anna, Van Buren TWP, Lockington, and Port Jefferson, battled a farm house fire on the 9300 block of State Route 47 at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A firefighter aims a hose toward the back of a farm house on fire on the 9300 block of State Route 47 at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Firefighters from Sidney, Fort Loramie, Anna, Van Buren TWP, Lockington, and Port Jefferson, battled the large fire.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Farm animals next to the house were looking to get away from the house fire’s smoke. They eventually settled on a corner of the field that was mostly smoke free.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

No posts to display