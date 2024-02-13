A firefighter walks past the back of a farm house on fire on the 9300 block of State Route 47 at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Firefighters from Sidney, Fort Loramie, Anna, Van Buren TWP, Lockington, and Port Jefferson, battled the large fire.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie firefighters prepare to enter a farm house on fire on the 9300 block of State Route 47 at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Firefighters from Sidney, Fort Loramie, Anna, Van Buren TWP, Lockington, and Port Jefferson, battled the large fire.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Firefighters from Sidney, Fort Loramie, Anna, Van Buren TWP, Lockington, and Port Jefferson, battled a farm house fire on the 9300 block of State Route 47 at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A firefighter aims a hose toward the back of a farm house on fire on the 9300 block of State Route 47 at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Firefighters from Sidney, Fort Loramie, Anna, Van Buren TWP, Lockington, and Port Jefferson, battled the large fire.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Farm animals next to the house were looking to get away from the house fire’s smoke. They eventually settled on a corner of the field that was mostly smoke free.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
scattered clouds
38.4°F
41.6°
36°
80 %
1.4mph
41 %
Wed
43°
Thu
44°
Fri
36°
Sat
29°
Sun
18°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365