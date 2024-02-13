He’s an ironman

Courtesy photo Courtesy photo Courtesy photo Courtesy photo Matt Ambos, of Sidney, runs along the Sidney High School track on Thursday, Feb. 8. Matt Ambos crosses the finish line at the Ironman Regional competition in North Carolina last year. The race qualified him to participate in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship on Dec. 15 in New Zealand. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Matt Ambos, of Sidney, bikes near Sidney High School on Thursday, Feb. 8. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Matt Ambos is in his 14th year of competing in triathlons. He started because he was a little heavy and wanted to lose some weight. Now Ambos will be competing in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship on Dec. 15.

The Ironman 70.3 World Championship will bring athletes from around the world to compete in a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride, and a 13.1 mile half marathon. He qualified during an Ironman Regional competition in North Carolina this past year, with a time of 4 hours and 51 minutes.

Ambos and his wife will be traveling to New Zealand to compete in the world championship. The competition also coincides with their 24th wedding anniversary, so they are planning to enjoy a trip of a lifetime together.

Ambos averages around 125 miles training each week. He spends around 10-12 hours a week swimming, biking or running. He balances his training with a full-time job and his youngest child’s high school basketball games.

He trains at Tawawa Park, the YMCA and the Canal Trail, and often bikes to Bellefontaine and back. Last summer he mapped out a route that encompassed most of the towns in Shelby County and rode in a big loop covering about 100 miles. He enjoyed the adventure, even though he had to stop about halfway through the trip due to thunderstorms.

Ambos said, “Biking is my best – that is where I excel. I am way behind everyone when swimming, but I pass a lot of people when biking. I just hang on when running and try to hold my spot.” He also said, “I am not a great athlete, and I think almost anyone can do this. It is a commitment. You put the time in and be consistent. Anyone can do this if they try.”

Ambos is also a part of two teams. One team, based out of Cincinnati, is called Team Infinit, a group focusing on endurance athletes. The other group is HFP Racing, which produces triathlons at state parks across Ohio. Ambos also volunteers at HFP events to help new racers make it through their first events.

For the last few years, Ambos knew that he was on track to qualify for a world competition. He and his wife have been saving money each month in preparation, and therefore will not be doing any fundraising.

Ambos is hoping to finish the Ironman 70.3 World Championship at under 4 hours and 45 minutes.