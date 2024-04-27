Bikes and cars blessed

Robert Oldham, left, of Sidney, has his Harley Davidson blessed by Rev. Rick Bolner, of Huber Heights. Both motorcycles and cars were blessed during the “Blessing of the Wheels” around the courtsquare on Saturday, April 27.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Robert Oldham, left, of Sidney, has his Harley Davidson blessed by Rev. Rick Bolner, of Huber Heights.
