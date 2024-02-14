Midmark finds success with Ohio’s TechCred Program

Through the Ohio TechCred program, Jacob Rammel was one of 15 Midmark Teammates who participated in the Motoman robotic programming courses. Courtesy photo

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments, is touting the success it has seen from participating in Ohio’s TechCred Program focused on reimbursement for upskill training of Ohio workers.

As one of the largest employers in Darke County, Midmark has participated in the program since its inception in 2019. To date, the company has been approved to upskill 256 employees for up to $360,000 in reimbursement from the program. The credentials include training in a wide variety of robotics- and other technology-focused areas, including CNC programming, Microsoft SharePoint and programmable logic controller (PLC).

“In today’s tech-infused economy, it is vital that businesses such as Midmark have the skilled workers we need to remain innovative and meet customer and industry needs. I’m pleased that Lt. Gov. Husted’s office understands this and offers programs such as TechCred to support Ohio businesses,” Sue Hulsmeyer, Chief People and Administrative Officer for Midmark, said. “Through this program, we are able to provide learning opportunities to our teammates as part of their individual development plans. It’s a great teammate retention and recruitment tool.”

TechCred is a reimbursement program offered through the State of Ohio to help Ohio employers receive technology-focused, high-quality training to upskill current and future employees at no cost to them. Businesses identify their needs, enroll their workers for training and are reimbursed by the state upon credential completion, receiving up to $2,000 per credential. The program has been instrumental in helping many Ohioans learn new, valuable skills and assisting employers in building a strong workforce with the skills needed to stay competitive and grow their businesses.

“TechCred is a great resource for not only Ohio businesses, but for anyone working in Ohio who wants the opportunity to learn new skills to keep up with how technology is enhancing the workplace,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “Thousands of employers around the state are using the program to improve their workforce and make themselves more competitive with businesses across the country.”

One of the most significant benefits Midmark has seen with this program is that it helps the company standardize its training and expand the offerings for its teammates. For instance, the company has structured its weld team leader and maintenance training to include a group of credentials approved by TechCred, including basic programming with arc welding and advanced arc welding programming. Within its weld operations and weld engineering group, the company has successfully used the training credit 19 times, 15 of which were for robotic programming courses. By utilizing the training credit, Midmark was able to reduce the cost of training, which allowed the company to send more teammates through training.

The next application period for the TechCred program runs March 1-29, 2024. Training for the March application may have started on or after Feb. 1 and must be completed within 12 months from the award date. Interested businesses should visit https://techcred.ohio.gov/apply.

For more information on career opportunities with Midmark, visit midmark.com/careers.