Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 14, 1899

Some of the thermometers here yesterday morning registered as low as 28 degrees below zero. This morning the thermometers registered the same. This is the coldest weather since Feb. 1884, when the temperature was down to 33 degrees below zero.

Messrs. Karmire and Benjamin, managers of the rink, have secured another attraction for next week. Prof. R.J. Aginton, champion skater of the world, will give an exhibition of fancy and scientific skating.

100 Years

Feb 14, 1924

Practically unknown several months ago, the new four-door Brougham body build by the Anderson Body Co., of this city, for Dodge Brothers has become a major interest in the automotive industry. Production of these bodies is now up to 10 per day. Saturday, the local Dodge dealer, Victor Watkins, and officials of the Anderson company gave the people of Sidney an opportunity to see the progress made by driving 10 completed jobs around the public square.

A tribute of love and esteem was paid to the memory of Woodrow Wilson at the Majestic theatre yesterday afternoon by the people of Sidney and Shelby County. The memorial address by Prof. H.H. Hartman, superintendent of the Sidney schools, was a masterly tribute.

75 Years

Feb 14, 1949

Seniors led the honor roll at Sidney High school for the six-week period with 48 names. Eleven students had four-point rankings: seniors, Ellen Gerhold, Jane Robinson, Dick Snyder, Jean Weissinger; juniors, Barbara Glore, Joan Santo, Tom Watkins; sophomores, Iris Cunningham, Lael Ely, Betty Louise Merricks; seventh grade, Sara Collier.

Sportsmen, landowners in fact anyone interested in improvement of Loramie and Mile creeks and their areas are urged to join County Engineer Carl Roeller, Conservationist Henry Luebke, Shelby county commissioners and officials of the Lake Loramie Improvement Association Saturday in a 10-mile hike. Officials plan to walk from Newport over the course of the streams to study proposals for correction of flooding and conservation problem.

50 Years

Feb 14, 1974

Four area students will be among 407 high-ranking seniors at the 17th annual Presidential Scholarship recognition Dinner Feb. 25 at Ohio State University. They are Kevin L. Stayton, Sidney; Kenneth J. Doseck, Botkins; Anthony J. Knapke, Minster and David L. Feldwisch, New Knoxville.

Among measurers recently adopted by the Ohio House of Representatives is one aimed at clarifying ballot language, according to Rep. Dale Locker (D-Anna). “Have you ever gone to the pools to vote and then in the booth tried to decide what all the language on the ballot was really saying? Sometimes a ‘Yes’ vote is against the issue, at other times a ‘No’ vote is for an issue. In other words, at times ‘yes seems to mean ‘no and vice versa.”

Bowling’s the name of the game… and Senior Citizen Keenagers, 18 strong, participate each Friday in games played at the Holiday Bowling Lanes. Capt. Ray Dalrymple tells that about half the members had bowled before. The rest are newcomers to the game, and commented that even if the averages aren’t too high, the group loves the activity. Assistance is given by Hoard Livermore and Mrs. Carol Jones of the bowling alley.

25 Years

Feb 14, 1999

PHOTO – Charis (PLAYED by Mindy Billing) questions Mercury (played by Travis Cooper) for staying out late during a scene from the Sock & Buskins Community Theater production of “Olympus on My Mind.” The play, which opened last weekend, will again be preformed Friday and Saturday at the Monarch Community Theater.

People interested in working for the U.S. Bureau of the Census may take a test being conducted on Saturdays during February.

HOUSTON – It started out to be just another art program. But now four years later, it has affected the whole community and grown into traveling art show. The project is a series of historic photographs of life in the Hardin-Houston area at the turn of the century. But what makes it so unique is that it has involved grandparents and grandchildren, artist and farmers, all coming together to learn from one another.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.