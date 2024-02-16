Auglaize woman changes plea in death of estranged husband

Hovanec

TOLEDO — Auglaize County resident Amanda Hovanec, charged in the death of her estranged husband nearly two years ago, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to four federal charges in U.S. District Court for Northern Ohio.

Hovanec was charged in a federal indictment with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, importation of a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance that resulted in death.

During a hearing before Judge James Knepp II on Wednesday afternoon she pleaded guilty to all counts. Knepp ordered a pre-sentence report be prepared. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date, according to court documents.

Hovanec and her mother, Anita Green, both of Wapakoneta, and South Africa resident Anthony Theodorou were charged in connection with the death of 36-year-old Timothy Hovanec, whose body was found in rural Auglaize County near Waynesfield in April of 2022.

Investigators said Timothy Hovanec died from a lethal injection of the controlled substance etorphine — also known as M99 — when it was administered into his shoulder by Amanda Hovanec.

Anita Green, Amanda Hovanec’s mother, pleaded guilty to a felony count of being an accessory after the fact in the disposal of Hovanec’s body. She will be sentenced Feb. 23.

Theodorou has pleaded not guilty to charges identical to those faced by Hovanec. No trial date has been scheduled in his case.