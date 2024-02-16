Seniors win state Americanism contest

Morris Michael

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools are congratulating seniors Evan Michael, son of Ted and Janay Michael, of Sidney, and Josalin Morris, daughter of Joe and Amanda Morris, of Botkins, for being state winners of the American Legion’s Americanism and Government Test. Michael’s and Morris’s scores have won them a trip to Washington DC, which they will go on the end of February.

Earlier this school year 10-12th graders at Christian Academy, along with over 65,000 other Ohio students took the Americanism and Government Test. This is a statewide, civics-based program sponsored by the Ohio American Legion and Ohio American Legion Auxiliary, that encourages students to learn about the country’s national, state, and local governments.

The test is comprised of 50 true/false, multiple choice and fill-in the blank questions. In addition, a 300 word essay is utilized in various judging levels as a tiebreaker. Through several judging levels in the state of Ohio to select post, county, and district winners, the initial field is narrowed to 84 district winners. From the field of 84 district winners, the State Judging Committee selects 18 winners with three males and three females from each grade level.

State winners are awarded cash prize money and a five day, all-expense paid trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC with veterans from Ohio. The Americanism and Government Test program is unique to the national America Legion organization as only two other states, Indiana and Wisconsin, have versions of the program, which both adopted/adapted from the Ohio American Legion, but neither program is the size or scope of the Ohio program.