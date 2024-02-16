Mumaw sentenced to prison

Jorden Mumaw, right, talks with his lawyer, Brock Schoenlein, before the start of his sentencing by Judge James Stevenson on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jorden Mumaw, left, cries next to his lawyer, Brock Schoenlein, while giving a statement during his sentencing by Judge James Stevenson on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jorden Mumaw is led out of court after his sentencing by Judge James Stevenson on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – A Rossburg man was sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 14, in Shelby County Common Pleas Court for his role in the death of the Russia boys basketball coach.

Jorden L. Mumaw, 32, of Rossburg, was sentenced to five years in prison, with no days of jail credit granted, and 180 days in prison, concurrent, on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a third degree felony, and one count of operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol (OVI), a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Mumaw’s driver’s license is suspended for 10 years for the first count and three years for the second.

On Oct. 8, 2022, Mumaw, while under the influence of alcohol, drove left of center while traveling northbound on state Route 66 – north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township – and struck Russia High School boys basketball coach David “Dave” Borchers who was driving southbound. Borchers suffered life-threating injuries, and was transported by CareFlight to the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he died on Oct. 14. Mumaw sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, at the time of the crash, Mumaw provided a urine sample which, when tested at a lab, showed “0.212 grams by weight of alcohol per one hundred milliliters of urine.” This is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 grams.

Mumaw was half an hour late to the sentencing. Judge James Stevenson presided. About 20 people were present in the gallery, with eight in support of Mumaw and 10 in support of the Borchers family.

Mumaw read his statement. He said he was ashamed and apologized to the court and the family, and that if he could do it over, he would never have gotten behind the wheel. Mumaw said it was a tragic situation for both families. He said, “I would like the Borchers family to know I am deeply sorry. I am not asking them to forgive me – I don’t know if I can forgive myself. I am sorry to their family. I am sorry to my wife and kids.”

Next the Borchers family was given time to make statements. Statements were given by Ed Borchers, Dave’s father, Kim Poeppelman, his sister, Doug Borchers, his brother, Michele Stoltz, his sister, Zeb Borchers, his oldest son, and Nicki Borchers, his wife. Each person spoke of Dave’s impact on their lives. They remembered him for his compassion, humor, patience, humility, kindness, caring, positivity, and especially for his faith.

Poeppelman said, “On Oct. 8 you ripped [Dave] away from me. You did it on my birthday and my son’s birthday. It was always a day of fun and adventure … now it is a day of agony and tragedy.”

Doug quoted his eulogy, saying “Be like Dave.” And that Dave always made who he was speaking to feel like the most important person around. He said, “It is so sad, not just how much we loved Dave, but how much he loved us … Dave was a coach, supporter and a friend to everyone he met.” He referred to Mumaw driving on Oct. 8 as a “selfish, shameful act” because he was inebriated at 9:20 a.m. when the crash occurred. He also said, “Until a few minutes ago, we never saw any remorse.”

Stoltz thanked the witnesses because without them, she believes Mumaw would have fled the scene. She also thanked the first responders because they gave the family eight days of hope before he died.

Zeb spoke about his dad being a life coach, and said, “You will never understand what you took from us.”

Nicki talked about how their children went to their Dad after a bad day, and how Dave was able to give them love and build them up. “You don’t get a Dad much better than Dave,” she said, “Now I have to try to be like Dave. I am not nearly as good at being Dave as he was.” She also spoke about how even future days of joy would have sadness because Dave is not there to enjoy them with his family.

After hearing the statements and reviewing the case, Stevenson said the court found it troubling and aggravating that a witness called 911 to report a truck traveling at a high rate of speed, driving erratically and left of center. The witness called hoping to prevent an accident, and only a few seconds later Mumaw crossed center and hit Dave’s car.

On Oct. 27, 2022, Mumaw was indicted on one count on aggravated vehicular homicide, a second degree felony, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count of operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol, a first degree misdemeanor. One count was dismissed by the state.

The court was dismissed and after the families left, a deputy sheriff handcuffed Mumaw and led him out of the court.