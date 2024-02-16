On the agendas

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center. Items on the agenda include approving the monthly financial reports and expenditures for January; adopting a school calendar; and personnel issues.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Tuesday, Feb. 20, at noon at the Tri-County Board Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The Finance Committee will precede the Board meeting at 11:30 a.m.

Guests should park and enter at the Training Center on the south side of the building.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 E. Court St.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission meeting for February is canceled.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

BELLEFONTAINE — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center’s regular monthly board meeting date has been changed to Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held at 1973 State Route 47 W., Bellefontaine.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Russia Board of Education

RUSSIA — The Russia Local Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m.