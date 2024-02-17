Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 17, 1899

A telephone instrument has been placed in the office of the American Express Company at the Big Four Depot.

100 Years

Feb 17, 1924

Many farms are being leased in the western part of Shelby county and a real oil boom is on in that section. An unprecedented rush is being made into the territory surrounding that in which rich oil and gas finds were recently made, four miles northeast of Versailles. Three new drilling rigs have been moved into the area in the past few days.

——-

A cast of some 75 persons is at present preparing for the presentation of the American Legion Follies at the Majestic theatre, Feb. 25-26. Included in the cast are: Bob DeWeese, Virgil Collins, Minor Dow, Jesse Sellers, Homer Crusey, Victor Taylor, Mrs. P.F. Sarver, Ruth Maley, Mildred Inskeep, Claire Bush, Margaret Loudenback, and Mrs. Voress Loudenback.

75 Years

Feb 17, 1949

With the election of August Cordonnier, of Russia, as delegate, for the first time in Shelby County Farm Bureau history a local man will represent the Fourth congressional district in Washington as congressional spokesman for hundreds of Farm Bureau members in six counties. Cordonnier, who is vice president of the Shelby County Farm Bureau, expects to go to Washington in the next few weeks.

——-

Representative Roy Harmony, pointing out that a new school bill has been introduced in the House to provide for recodification of school laws in Ohio, advised the Daily News today that the present proposal for redistricting of rural school districts has brought to his desk the greatest volume of mail in his legislative experience, with most of it opposing the changes.

——-

Purchases of United States savings bonds by Shelby county residents exceeded the million dollar mark in 1948, according to C.M. Fogt, county savings bond chairman.

50 Years

Feb 17, 1974

In nearby Logan County maple sugar producers have begun their season with many camps having made 100 or more gallons of syrup thus far. Some of the producers include Tom Connolly and Carroll Blair, Zanesfield, and Charles A. Prall, West Liberty.

——-

The Sidney Environmental Action Center, Brooklyn Avenue, more commonly referred to as the Recycling Center, is alive and well and planning projects for the observance of Earth Week, April 15-21. The continued good health of the center is primarily the result of a sturdy heart in the person of Mike Barhorst, president of the center’s board of directors and center manager.

——-

RHINE – The Shelby County Ministerial Association Thursday adopted a proposal for chaplaincy service at Wilson Memorial Hospital, approved a motion to invite policy makers at Sidney Daily News to a future meeting to discuss resumption of the church page, and voted to proceed with a ecumenical program for Good Friday services.

——-

Monarch Machine Tool Co., Sidney, this week shipped two machine tools to be exhibited in the Soviet Union in April. One machine, a Series 110 numerically controlled Chucker, was manufactured by the Sidney facility; the other, a VMC-100 numerically controlled Machining Center, comes from the company’s Cortland, New York, Division.

25 Years

Feb 17, 1999

Registration for the fourth session of preschool Storytimes to be held during the months of March and April at the Amos Memorial Public Library will begin Feb. 23. These Storytimes are designed for children ages 3 to 5 and not yet attending kindergarten.

——-

Influenza has been making its annual trip through Shelby County in recent weeks, but reports indicate the illness may have reached its peak last week.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.