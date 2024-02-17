Photo: Last varsity game at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium

Russia players, center left, huddle before playing Fort Loramie on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. It was the last varsity game scheduled to be played in the gymnasium before the Russia Community Center is set to open. The center is being constructed on the west side of the school and will house a new gymnasium to be used for high school contests. Fort Loramie was also the first opponent Russia’s boys team played on Dec. 10, 1982 after Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium opened. The Raiders, which are ranked No. 1 in the state Associated Press Division IV poll, beat the Redskins 68-31 on Friday and beat Marion Local 57-52 on the road on Saturday to finish regular-season play 21-1.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News