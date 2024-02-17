Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Wallace R. Thomas, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under restrictions, speeding and contempt, $237 fine.

Kathleen Luise Kouba, 53, of Lima, was charged with driving under restrictions, speeding and contempt, $157 fine.

James W. Bryant, 56, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hunter Alexander Case, 20, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew W. Heaton, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Nawar L. Alhamd, 35, of Warren, Michigan, was charged with failure to have highway fuel use permit, $157 fine.

Gary D. Corle, 69, of Richmond, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adam C. Petitjean, 39, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard Glen Rohr, 61, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Wayne Davis, 39, of Maplewood, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Katelyn M. Cook, 30, of Wapakoneta, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Catherine A. Minser, 68, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Sueella Lynn Taborn, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Charles E. Napier, 47, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Trena R. Chevalier, 18, of Quincy, was charged with probationary license restrictions, $186 fine.

Justin Ray Devault, 29, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

William Benton Gillespie, 28, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking – on or over curb, $76 fine.

Brandy Terry, 26, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking – on or over curb, $76 fine.

Christopher A. Clark, 49, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $91 fine.

Gabriel Boyken, of Richmond, Kentucky, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Jeremy Owens, of Findlay, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Steven Eric Paulus, 22, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Philip D. Friemering, 64, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Emily N. Aufderhaar, 24, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Simon N. Ombati, 25, of Hilliard, was charged with failure to reinstate license- dismissed, speeding – dismissed, and seat belt violation- driver – dismissed, $105 fine.

Eugene Harrison Goings, Jr., 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Ethan Gregory Knapke, 22, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Tiffany Sue Johnson, 35, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on street, $76 fine.

James S. Ervin, 61, of Springfield, was charged with improper turn at intersection, $130 fine.

Susan E. Pellman, 68, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Yilmaz Murat, 56, of Hackettstown, New Jersey, was charged with improper turn at intersection, $130 fine.

Harry J. Harris, III, 50, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Arianna Sandifer, 23, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and right of way/private drive/alley, $186 fine.

Jonathan David Bishop, 31, of Mason, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Allie Nicole Herrick, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua Kyle Hill, 36, of West Milton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rany Kamel, 26, of Windsor, Ontario, was charged with unsafe operation around emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Brittany Louise Sprague, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kouadio Christian Yannick Kouassi, 27, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Michael R. McKinney, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Sarah Kathryn Birt, 43, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Nancy Willis, 57, of Roanoke, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shelley A. Scoggin, 43, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mia Shawn Gabel, 46, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hayden A. Brown, 21, of Minster, was charged with expired registration, $130 fine.

Mark Alan Clinkenbeard, 61, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Keith P. Thobe, 61, of New Knoxville, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Amy Sue Holdren, 55, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Gerald Louis Miranda Alvarez, 40, of Dayton, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Andrew David Amsden, 24, of Anna, was charged with expired registration, $130 fine.

Jordan K. Knepper, 42, of Jackson Center, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Mary A. Ingersoll Weeks, 49, of Ellenwood, Georgia, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Shane M. Holloway, 33, of Lima, was charged with expired registration, $130 fine.

Chester Alan Hughes, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone