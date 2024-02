Photos: Fort Loramie opens tourney play with lopsided win

Fort Loramie’s Ariel Heitkamp looks to get past Twin Valley South’s Sidnee Elswick during a Division IV sectional semifinal on Saturday at Sidney High School. It was the tournament opener for the Redskins, which won 72-12. Avery Brandewie scored 13 points, Skyler Albers scored 12 and Victoria Mescher scored 10. Heitkamp added six points. Fort Loramie advances to face Miami Valley in a second-round game on Wednesday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News