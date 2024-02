Whiatt Dovel, 7, of Bradford, sleds down the hill in front of the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities on Sunday, Feb. 19. Whiatt was brought to the hill by his dad, Tim Dovel, who used to snow board and sled down the hill when he was a kid. Dovel said he brought his son to the hill because it was “pretty much the biggest hill around.” Whiatt is also the son of Kendra Dovel.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News