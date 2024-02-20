Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 20, 1899

Packing and provision men say that the price of beef will be higher this summer than it has been for some time. Herds of cattle have been killed by the blizzards which have swept over the western country. Losses of cattle and sheep will reach the enormous total of 3.6 million head.

100 Years

Feb 20, 1924

The letting of contracts for the construction of the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home, which was to have taken place today, was postponed until next week on account of the illness of a number of the members of the Presbyterian Home board. The bids of three general contractors are in hand: Fry, of Piqua; Taylor from Coshocton, and Loudenback of this city.

75 Years

Feb 20, 1949

Walter Baumgardner, Sidney; Norbert Cordonnier, Russia, and Raymond Buehler, McCartyville, were re-elected for three-year terms in the election for members on the Shelby County Soil Conservation district board of supervisors.

——-

Second Lt. Howard C. Ginn, a former Sidney resident and now living in Columbus, is to be honored as one of the 14 Ohio soldier-founders of the American Legion, when the Legion observes its 30th anniversary coast-to-coast celebrations, Mar. 15-17. Ginn was present at the historic Paris Caucus Mar. 15, 1919, at which the outlines and purposes of the Legion were drawn.

——-

Names of three Shelby countians were among the 56 Ohio postmaster nominations sent by President Truman this week to a Senate sub-committee for approval: Willis D. Kay, Anna; Norman W. Elsass, Botkins, and Russell E. Elliot, Jackson Center.

50 Years

Feb 20, 1974

QUINCY – Sewage plant operation and a soggy ball park commanded most of the discussion at last evening’s village council meeting.

——-

Despite objections by local builders and the Shelby County Commissioners Planning Commission last night unanimously adopted a set of county subdivision regulations. Remaining opposition centered around a regulation that requires developers to widen the road their subdivision faces according to certain specifications.

——-

VERSAILLES – Members of the Versailles Board last night reluctantly gave permission for the Poultry Days committee to have beer and games on the grounds, but not in the building or on the track. Members saw a petition favoring beer and gambling with 253 signatures, while there was one dissenting voice.

——-

Malcolm White, superintendent of the Shelby County Children’s Home, reported to the Foster Parents Association this week that various organizations in Sidney are donating bibles called “The Way” to children at the home.

——-

Shelby County Commissioners have authorized final payment of $1,961.45 to Lochard Inc., Sidney, for final work completed on renovations of the auditor’s and probate court offices in the Shelby County courthouse.

——-

Ohio’s Lake Lands administrator Robert w. Reider said he was been assured by the Department of Natural Resources that a survey of Grand Lake St. Marys started in 1968 will be completed within 10 days or two weeks and that other research and survey work is being expedited to aid in resolvement of title problems that have plagued landowners at the five canal feeder lakes-Grand Lake St. Marys, Lake Loramie, Indian Lake, Buckeye Lake and the Portage Lakes for more than 150 years.

25 Years

Feb 20, 1999

PHOTOS – In Hawaii, two local craftsmen compete for a national award in their chosen field. Steve Poppe works on electrical wiring in a stall during the competition.

Art Schulze competes in the contest of sheet-metal ductwork. He earned the trip to Maui late last month by taking top honors locally.

——-

ANNA – The Anna chapter of Family Career and Community Leaders of America conducted activities as part of the National FCCLA Week Feb. 8-12. The group had Red and White Day on Monday, Tie Day on Thursday and held a candy giveaway Friday.

——-

NEW YORK – Rosemary Clooney spent a morning with some very dear friends – the Muppets. The singer recently made her first appearance on “Sesame Street” in a segment due to air Monday.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.