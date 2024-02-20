Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Feb. 11-17

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to seven emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s three more calls than the week prior.

Most of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area. Spirit EMS responded mutual aid on a call that occurred in Turtle Creek Township.

Of the seven dispatches, there were eight patient encounters and five transports from the scene. Three patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel.

Spirit EMS was called into Turtle Creek Township mutual aid to Fort Loramie EMS to the scene of a crash with injuries which occurred at the same time as a large fire incident near the village of Fort Loramie. Spirit EMS took two transport refusals at that scene. Assisting Spirit EMS was Lockington Fire, Sidney Fire/EMS, and troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Patrol. Russia Fire also assisted Spirit EMS on three other EMS calls in the district for the week.

Of the patients transported, three were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney and two were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls for the week.