ZBA approves signage variance

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — The Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance to exceed the maximum total area for attached signage for a building owned by Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores on Fair Road at a meeting on Feb. 20.

The sign will be for Love’s truck maintenance and wash building. According to the meeting packet, “The maximum amount of attached signage a building is allowed to have is calculated by using the formula ‘length of building frontage times three.’”

The building has 100 feet of frontage along Interstate 75, so according to the rules there could be up to 300 square feet of attached signage. The proposed signage is 180.6 square feet on the building’s north and west elevations and 188 square feet on the north and east elevations for a cumulative square footage of 368.6.

City staff concluded a variance would be justified since the signage will be spread between three sides of the building and the additional sign square footage would be located on the east elevation, which currently has no signage. Further, they looked at the size of the lot; the street frontage on three sides of the building; and the use and arrangement of the buildings.

Board member Jim Fortkamp was not in attendance and was excused.

The next Zoning Board of Appeals meeting will be held on March 18 at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.