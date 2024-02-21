Pickleball fans

LUKE GRONNEBERG
Tyler Toves, left, plays a game of pickleball with Alex Frohna, both of Sidney, at Custenborder Field on Monday, Feb. 19. The nets are down for the winter but that didn’t stop them from pretending there was one.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tyler Toves, left, plays a game of pickleball with Alex Frohna, both of Sidney, at Custenborder Field on Monday, Feb. 19.

