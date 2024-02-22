Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 22, 1899

For several weeks D.F. Gibbons and R.M. Cation, of Elgin, Ill., have been in this city working in the interest of the erection of a canning establishment in this county. The cost of the plant, which will have the capacity of 12,000 cans per day, is placed at $7,500. Shares are selling at $100 each. A number of farmers and gardeners at Kirkwood are interested in the matter and have subscribed for shares. Harvey Fergus has offered to furnish a lot free of charge if the plant is located there.

100 Years

Feb 22, 1924

In view of the fact that four cases of smallpox have been discovered in Sidney this week, the board of health at a special meeting yesterday afternoon advised all persons who have not been vaccinated quite recently, to have this done at once, thereby preventing a possible epidemic.

——-

J.W. Eisenhut, of Washington township, today announced that he will be a candidate for the Democratic nomination for sheriff.

75 Years

Feb 22, 1949

Stanley Nichols and Robert Fogt, operators of the Nichols and Fogt garage at Port Jefferson, received burns in a gasoline explosion at the garage about 6:45 p.m. yesterday. They were cleaning auto parts with gasoline when fumes were ignited by a stove.

——-

Norman Burns, a 1923 graduate of Versailles High school, returned to his home community last evening to discuss details on America’s economic policy for cooperative expansion of world trade. Burns is currently serving as an advisor in the State department office of International Trade.

50 Years

Feb 22, 1974

Shelby County Commissioners Tuesday lowered the road maintenance allowance paid by the county to township trustees from $50 to $40 per year per mile of township road. County Engineer William Fultz Sr. said the cut reflects a 1974 budget cut of 20 percent his department is faced with because of the prospect of decreased revenue occasioned by the gasoline shortage.

——-

At Tuesday night’s Sidney City Council meeting, Glen Phillips, 510 Aurora Ave., explained how the city could save funds on refuse collection if cans were flattened. He noted a flattened can requires 76 per cent less space for disposal then for a can un-flattened. He also offered a task team approach for study of city problems.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – A national program called WOW designed to aid Women on Wheels in their knowledge of cars, car troubles and repairs, gets underway at Gaiers Garage, Fort Loramie, Mar. 26

——-

Gov. John Gilligan has signed a proclamation supporting the evangelistic outreach program in connection with showing the movie, “Time to Run” throughout Ohio. The Billy Graham film is a follow-up to the Upper

Miami Valley Crusade for Christ conducted in Sidney last year. The film is being shown at Sidney Chakers Theatre for a week. With the governor were State Rep. Dale Locker, D-Anna, of the 80th House District, and Cable Pepper, local crusade chairman.

——-

The Shelby County Agricultural Society last night granted officers of the board executive privilege to the tune of $1,000 to hire talent for the free attraction tent program at the 1974 Shelby County Fair.

——-

MINSTER – Salary increases estimated at around six to seven per cent were granted Minster Village officers and employees at Tuesday’s village council meeting. In the six police department classifications, compensation ranges from $2.10 to $4.50 per hour.

25 Years

Feb 22, 1999

CHICAGO – Film critic Gene Siskel, known for the thumbs-up and thumbs-down reviews he and Roger Ebert shared on their popular TV show, died Saturday. He was 53. Siskel had surgery in May to remove a growth from his brain, but returned to the syndicated television show “Siskel & Eber” soon afterword. He died at Evanston Hospital near Chicago, surrounded by his family.

——-

BOTKINS – Heather Vaubel, a 1998 Botkins High School graduate, was chosen 1999 queen of the Ohio Pork Industry Saturday at the Ohio Pork Congress Convention in Dayton.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society as a public service to the community.