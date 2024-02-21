SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Victor Olumide Balogun, 21, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alivia Joy Banks, 18, of Xenia, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Neil Alexander Bayman, 20, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kelsey Joy Wurster, 24, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alec Cameron Broadfoot, 53, of Powell, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Chet Bradley Weaver, 40, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Eric W. Stephenson, 43, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Robert L. Higgins, 40, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Grace Elizabeth Hockaday, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Victoria Leigh Lease, 38, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
William A. Grissom, 55, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
William L. Levering, 18, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Michael Dawson, Jr., 40, of Maplewood, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.
Madsen A. Palmer, 23, of Manlius, New York, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Keiren Kailey Thorpe, 18, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Megan L. Eckenwiller, 39, of Anna, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.
Gary A. Coverstone, 50, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Kamren Scott Steward, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Brian David Hanson, 51, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Dominique M. McCluskey, 32, of Pataskala, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Mikel Stephens, 69, of Kettersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Carolyn Eileen Kimmel, 68, of Toledo, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Joshua Anthony Petroze, 43, of Cincinnati, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Carrie R. Higgins, 49, of Anna, was charged with right of way on public highway, $136 fine.
Benjamin M. Ritson, 46, of Jackson Center, was charged with use of unauthorized plates and failure to reinstate license, $280 fine.
Melissa Sue Harris, 39, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, second or more, $188 fine.
Magalie Belfort Prince, 55, of Sidney, was charged with permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $161 fine.
Arben Ibraimi, 49, of Allen Park, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.
Joshua R. Malone, 41, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.
Gwendolyn M. Vanvoorhis, 21, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Partick A. Ollhoff, 36, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Eric E. Truesdale, 53, of Lima, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Frederick Brisco, 35, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Scott Edward Gibbas, 63, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Alexander Parker Adams, 34, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Kindal L. Spradalin, 28, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Olivia Mary Grillot, 22, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Beth C. Berning, 52, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael Koontz, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation – driver, $165 fine.
William Lawrence Mangas, 60, of Troy, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Heather N. Sherman, 40, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Michael Sharp, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
David Lloyd Graf, 68, of Forest Park, Illinois, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $135 fine.
Brittany Louise Sprague, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
William Anthony Hickman, 60, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Eddie R. Brunson, 35, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.
Duyen Hong Phuong Hua, 36, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Steven Alan Buettner, 71, of Delphos, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.
Dylan Dane Westfall, 18, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Travis M. Kasperski, 31, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fines.
Eric Alan Jimison, 55, of Shelby, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.
Courtney M. Inman, 29, of Anna, was charged with assured clear distance and distracted driving enhancement, $205 fine.
Danny Lee Bryant, 30, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Compiled by Kimberly Pistone.