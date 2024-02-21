SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Victor Olumide Balogun, 21, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alivia Joy Banks, 18, of Xenia, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Neil Alexander Bayman, 20, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kelsey Joy Wurster, 24, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alec Cameron Broadfoot, 53, of Powell, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chet Bradley Weaver, 40, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric W. Stephenson, 43, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Robert L. Higgins, 40, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Grace Elizabeth Hockaday, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Victoria Leigh Lease, 38, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William A. Grissom, 55, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

William L. Levering, 18, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Michael Dawson, Jr., 40, of Maplewood, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.

Madsen A. Palmer, 23, of Manlius, New York, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Keiren Kailey Thorpe, 18, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Megan L. Eckenwiller, 39, of Anna, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Gary A. Coverstone, 50, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Kamren Scott Steward, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Brian David Hanson, 51, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Dominique M. McCluskey, 32, of Pataskala, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Mikel Stephens, 69, of Kettersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carolyn Eileen Kimmel, 68, of Toledo, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Joshua Anthony Petroze, 43, of Cincinnati, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Carrie R. Higgins, 49, of Anna, was charged with right of way on public highway, $136 fine.

Benjamin M. Ritson, 46, of Jackson Center, was charged with use of unauthorized plates and failure to reinstate license, $280 fine.

Melissa Sue Harris, 39, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, second or more, $188 fine.

Magalie Belfort Prince, 55, of Sidney, was charged with permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $161 fine.

Arben Ibraimi, 49, of Allen Park, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.

Joshua R. Malone, 41, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Gwendolyn M. Vanvoorhis, 21, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Partick A. Ollhoff, 36, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Eric E. Truesdale, 53, of Lima, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Frederick Brisco, 35, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Scott Edward Gibbas, 63, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Alexander Parker Adams, 34, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Kindal L. Spradalin, 28, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Olivia Mary Grillot, 22, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Beth C. Berning, 52, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Koontz, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation – driver, $165 fine.

William Lawrence Mangas, 60, of Troy, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Heather N. Sherman, 40, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Michael Sharp, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

David Lloyd Graf, 68, of Forest Park, Illinois, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $135 fine.

Brittany Louise Sprague, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

William Anthony Hickman, 60, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Eddie R. Brunson, 35, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Duyen Hong Phuong Hua, 36, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Steven Alan Buettner, 71, of Delphos, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Dylan Dane Westfall, 18, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Travis M. Kasperski, 31, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fines.

Eric Alan Jimison, 55, of Shelby, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Courtney M. Inman, 29, of Anna, was charged with assured clear distance and distracted driving enhancement, $205 fine.

Danny Lee Bryant, 30, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone.