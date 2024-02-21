Laura woman sentenced to prison

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for complicity to abuse a corpse, domestic violence, and drugs, among other charges.

Julie A. Jenkins, 44, of Laura, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 14 days of jail credit granted, on one count of complicity to abuse a corpse, a fifth degree felony; 18 months in prison, with 85 days of jail credit granted, concurrent to the previous sentence, for one count possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony; and 12 months in prison, consecutive to the previous sentences, with five days of jail credit granted, on one count failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. Jenkins was indicted on one count complicity to abuse a corpse, a fifth degree felony, for aiding and abetting another to throw the corpse of an adult female victim down an embankment into a wooded area; one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, two counts possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, Fentanyl, LSD, a baggie, bindles and a clear jar used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs, three charges were dismissed; and two counts failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failure to report to a final pretrial conference, one charge was dismissed.

Scott A. Redinbo, 50, of Springfield, was sentenced to continue his community control sanctions after violation of the terms following his conviction on one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Redinbo must serve 15 days in the Shelby County Jail and then reside at a recovery house. Redinbo was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony, for holding down an adult female victim by the throat on the bed, after a previous conviction of domestic violence.

Chad L. Rickert, 43, of Maplewood, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 81 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Rickert was convicted on one count of attempted domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. Rickert was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, for causing physical harm to an adult female victim with whom he was cohabitating after a previous conviction of domestic violence.

Ralph M. Turner, 36, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 17 months in prison, with 89 days of jail credit granted, on one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Turner was sentenced to six months in prison to be served consecutively, for one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Turner was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, a third degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for punching his adult female girlfriend in the face, neck and arm, after a previous conviction of domestic violence and a previous conviction of attempted aggravated assault, methamphetamine, Fentanyl, a baggie and several bindles used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs.

Tabitha L. Keller, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 88 days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and two counts trafficking in drugs a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Keller must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF) and successfully complete the Thinking for a Change program. Keller was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, two counts possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, four counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, three counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, for methamphetamine, amphetamine, a baggie, a pipe, concealing the cell phone of her deceased boyfriend to impair its availability of evidence, Xylazine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, a digital scale, baggies and syringes, and possession of a HiPoint handgun while under indictment. Eight counts were dismissed.

Jerry Gerrold Gray, 50, of Greenville, South Carolina, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail, with 42 days of jail credit granted, on one count of person selling, purchasing, distributing or possessing a dangerous drug, a first degree misdemeanor. Gray was indicted on one count person selling, purchasing, distributing or possessing a dangerous drug, a fifth degree felony, for Promethazine, after previous convictions in Michigan.

Mark E. Schroer, 56, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count of possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Additionally, Schroer must pay a fine of $10,000, must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points, and must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling. Schroer was indicted on one count possession of drugs a third degree felony, for marijuana in the amount between 5,000 grams and 20,000 grams.

Heather R. Rees, 50, of Russia, was sentenced to community control not to exceed five years, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Rees must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling. Rees was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine.

Lisa D. Melick, 41, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with 47 days of jail credit granted, on one count attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Melick must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), after release from the CBCF must successfully complete a recovery home, and must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling. Melick was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, Fentanyl and plastic baggies. One count was dismissed.